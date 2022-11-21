Defending champs preparing for season

The Shenandoah boys bowling team owns a title going into this season that few are able to achieve — the Mustangs are the defending state champions.

Shenandoah claimed the program’s first state title last season and have five of the six athletes who played in last year’s state tournament back this year. Shenandoah head coach Darin Pease said the state championship was great; it has helped with numbers and has probably given the team more drive this season. At the same time, Pease said he told the team on the first day of practice that they are now former champions.

“It’s a new year and they haven’t earned anything this year,” Pease said. “The rules were set out on day one that it’s open season. There are 12 varsity spots, six boys and six girls, and they have accepted that. We have a lot of kids with a lot of hunger.”

Senior Dylan Gray, juniors Alex Razee and Seth Zwickel and sophomores Dalton Athen and Gunner Steiner are all back. Junior Jonah Chandler is also back after being last year’s state tournament alternate. Pease said that’s a great group to have back and they will be pushed for those positions as well.

“The crazy part is just because they were on last year’s team, it doesn’t mean they are going back,” Pease said. “If someone steps up and takes their spot, they’ll have to improve. Nothing will be handed out.”

The Mustangs and Fillies don’t compete until the Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson Holiday Tournament Friday, Dec. 9, and Pease said the expectations at the early tournaments are no different than it is any other season.

“Just improve day after day and don’t be content,” Pease said. “Work on the little things. Pick up more spares. Stop making so many mental mistakes. Improving mentally is just as important as improving physically.”

The Fillies also have four of their six athletes returning who competed at the state qualifying meet last year. That’s a lot of returning talent for the Shenandoah bowling teams and Pease said both teams have a lot of young kids with a lot of experience who will push for those spots.

Emma Herr, Hannah Stearns, Taylor Davis and Peyton Athen are the four Fillies returning from last season’s final event and Pease said to watch out for these girls this year.

“Our girls have picked up and are taking off from where we ended last year,” Pease said. “They are more competitive and want to go out and show that it’s not just the boys. They have a shot to go do something and are out to prove some things themselves.”

Shenandoah has just two home competitions this season. Lenox and Tri-Center come in Monday, Jan. 9, and Lewis Central visits Little Waite Lanes Monday, Feb. 6.