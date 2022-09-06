Defense, special teams lead Mustangs to win, 2-0 start

Shenandoah freshman defensive back Treyten Foster intercepted three passes, leading a Shenandoah defense that gave up just one touchdown in a 20-7 home win over Nodaway Valley Friday, Sept. 2.

The Wolverines only accumulated 159 yards of offense and their only score came on a one-yard touchdown run by Boston Devault after a partially blocked punt set up the Wolverines at Shenandoah’s seven yard line.

The touchdown came on the third play after the blocked punt and on the second play of the final quarter bringing the Wolverines to within 13-7. All of that after a third quarter that saw both teams, but especially the Mustangs, have trouble keeping guys on the field because of injuries -- mainly cramps. Blake Herold, Beau Gardner, Jayden Dickerson and Jade Spangler -- four Mustangs who are being counted on to be a big part of this year’s team -- all missed time in the third quarter due to various ailments. Add to that, junior Brody Cullin missed the game and could miss the season after an injury sustained in the season opening win.

But the Mustangs responded with the big play they needed on their next drive, to gain the momentum back and effectively ice the game. After a negative rushing play and an incomplete pass to start the drive, Cole Scamman sent Spangler deep on the outside. Spangler came down with the ball and was able to run away from the Wolverine defensive back for a 61-yard touchdown catch. The extra point gave the Mustangs their final margin.

Nodaway Valley then moved the ball into Shenandoah territory, but three straight incomplete passes ended the ensuing drive and gave Shenandoah the ball back.

The next Wolverine drive ended with Foster’s third interception, giving the Mustangs the ball back with 4:48 on the clock.

“The kids deserve (the win), with all the work they put in this summer,” Shenandoah head coach Ty Ratliff said. “We don’t have a ton of numbers, but to see them step up and be successful (has been great). We have freshmen all over the field. We have four seniors and their leadership has been tremendous. I can’t say enough about the amount of kids that are stepping up to help us get these wins.”

Foster’s first two interceptions came in the first quarter, ending Nodaway Valley’s first and third drives of the game.

“Coming in we knew they loved to pass the ball,” Foster said. “When I was going back, we knew they were going to throw it and I stayed ready. I never thought I would get this opportunity as a freshman. So, every day to put on the pads is one of the best feelings.”

The second Wolverine drive saw them unsuccessfully go for it on their own 35-yard line.

That gave Shenandoah a short field and while the drive stalled, Seth Zwickel came on and kicked a 33-yard field goal to give the Mustangs a 3-0 lead with 4:59 to play in the first quarter.

Shenandoah’s first touchdown came early in the second quarter on a four-play, 38-yard drive. All four plays saw Dickerson carry the football. A 13-yard run started the drive and then two plays later, a 20-yard run set the Mustangs up at the three-yard line. Dickerson found the end zone from there and Zwickel’s extra point made the score 10-0 with 10:33 showing on the second quarter clock.

That was the halftime score in a first half, which was played almost exclusively on Nodaway Valley’s end of the field. The Wolverines didn’t run a single play in Mustang territory, while Shenandoah’s worst starting field position was its own 46.

The Mustangs added a field goal in the third quarter, when they started a drive at Nodaway Valley’s 43-yard line after the Wolverines were unable to covert a fourth and short. Dickerson got the drive going with a 13-yard run and then Spangler took a reverse for 19 yards on a second and long later in the drive. Zwickel’s second field goal came from 21 yards away and was part of a strong special teams effort from the Mustangs.

“Special teams won the game for us,” Ratliff said. “The kicking game was awesome with several touchbacks and the field goals were huge. Blake bombed the punts. That’s a third of the game and we executed it at a high level.”

The defense did the job, too, and they did it with a revolving door in some spots in the second half due to injury.

“It seemed like every other play someone new was coming in,” Ratliff said. “The heat was an issue. Our execution wasn’t perfect, but we were lucky enough to come in with the win. I’m very proud of them.”

Dickerson led the offensive effort with 72 rushing yards on 18 carries and a touchdown. Gardner added 30 rushing yards.

Scamman completed six of 15 passes for 90 yards with Spangler, Herold and Dickerson all catching two passes.

The Mustangs improved to 2-0 and are back home Friday to finish non-district play against Atlantic.

“We have to work on some offensive line issues,” Ratliff said. “Sometimes it’s great and other times there is some miscommunication. Everything is fixable, though, and there isn’t anything we don’t feel confident in. The kids play with so much heart and we have a lot of talent. If we keep spreading the ball around and keep pounding the rock, good things will come.”