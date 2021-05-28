Defensive struggles hurt Fillies in loss to Clarinda

“We have been talking about growth from day one,” Burdorf said. “We just need to get better every day at what we’re trying to do. We battled, we hit the ball hard and the dugout got excited. When things go well, they snowball, but when things don’t they tend to snowball too. Defensively, they had two big innings and we gave up unearned runs in both.”

A couple errors gave Clarinda a run in the first inning, and then Lylly Merrill doubled in Presley Jobe in the second for the Cardinals. A Makayla Fichter home run made it 3-0 in the third frame, and then three more Fillies errors added two more runs in the third.

Shenandoah came right back with three in the home third. The lower third of the order: Jenna Burdorf, Finlay and Green, opened with two walks and a single. Black drove in a run with a fielder’s choice and Godfread’s RBI single made it 5-3.

Woods came on to pitch in the fourth inning and shut the Fillies out for her first three frames, despite giving up three walks.

Allbaugh liked what he saw from both Woods and Merrill, who pitched the first three innings, in the circle.