Denison rallies to beat Fillies in Hawkeye 10 sweep; Green sets school record

A putback after an offensive rebound with five seconds left gave the Denison girls a 51-50 win over the Shenandoah Fillies Friday, Jan. 27. The Shenandoah boys lost 77-41.

The games were played in the afternoon, with Denison bringing in much of its student body during the school day to watch the games.

Denison scored five points in the final 20 seconds to win the girls game, with two Shenandoah turnovers in the backcourt in its final two possessions allowing the Monarchs to rally.

Shenandoah trailed 20-16 after the first quarter, but rallied to lead 29-24 at halftime. Shenandoah’s lead was 38-37 after three quarters, but the Monarchs rallied to win their third game of the season. Shenandoah fell to 9-10 on the year.

Lynnae Green scored 25 points and brought down a school record 21 rebounds to lead the Fillies in the loss.

Chloe Denton added eight points for Shenandoah while Kassidy Stephens finished with seven points and four rebounds. Caroline Rogers and Jenna Burdorf added five points each with Burdorf contributing seven rebounds. Macey Finlay added five assists.

The Shenandoah boys trailed just 16-11 against the Monarchs after the first quarter, but Denison put up 29 second quarter points to lead 45-22 at halftime. The Monarchs extended the lead to 62-32 after three quarters, dropping the Mustangs to 2-16 on the season.

The Mustangs made seven 3-point shots on the game, led by Jade Spangler and Seth Zwickel with two each. Spangler led Shenandoah with 10 points. Zwickel and Camden Lorimor scored six points each, with Zwickel controlling three rebounds.

Cole Graham finished with five points for Shenandoah. Brody Burdorf, Dalton Athen, Logan Twyman and Henry Martin all scored three points, with Athen adding three rebounds.

The Shenandoah girls are home Monday to take on Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson, while both teams host Kuemper Friday.