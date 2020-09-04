 Skip to main content
Denison sweeps Fillies in season opener
Shenandoah volleyball

Pictured are members of the 2020 Shenandoah volleyball team. Front row, from left: Mia Parker, Jasmine Rogers, Sidda Rodewald, Delanie Voshell, Macee Blank, Olivia Stogdill and Bailey Maher. Second row, from left: Elizabeth Mather, Brooklen Black, Allie Eveland, Grace Johnson, Cassidy Morris, Kallee Kalkas, Reese Spiegel and Kylie Shaw. Third row, from left: Emma Johnston, Amelia Mattes, Vesta Bopp, Dezi Jordan, Kate Lantz, Paige Gleason and Sydney Edwards. Back row, from left: Cambre Millikan, Jenna Burdorf, Aliyah Parker, Caroline Rogers, Allison Kinser (manager), Kassidy Stephens, Macey Finlay, Taylor Henderson, Sophia Adkins and Mandi Rausch.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

The Shenandoah Fillies fell 3-0 at Denison-Schleswig, Thursday, Sept. 3, to open their volleyball season.

Game scores were 25-13, 25-13 and 25-15 in a match that was also the Hawkeye 10 Conference opener for both teams.

The Fillies struggled offensively, generating just eight total kills against 17 errors for the match.

Jasmine Rogers and Kate Lantz were the only Fillies to contribute more than one kill with Rogers leading the team with four and Lantz adding three. Mia Parker had six of the team’s eight assists.

Sidda Rodewald led the back line for Shenandoah with eight digs. Brooklen Black added four while Parker had three and Kate Lantz finished with two.

Rogers finished with three blocks. Parker added two.

Shenandoah was also just 77 percent at the service line.

The Fillies travel to the Clarinda Tournament, Saturday, Sept. 5 and then continue conference play at Harlan, Tuesday, Sept. 8.

