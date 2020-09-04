Denison sweeps Fillies in season opener

The Shenandoah Fillies fell 3-0 at Denison-Schleswig, Thursday, Sept. 3, to open their volleyball season.
Game scores were 25-13, 25-13 and 25-15 in a match that was also the Hawkeye 10 Conference opener for both teams.
The Fillies struggled offensively, generating just eight total kills against 17 errors for the match.
Jasmine Rogers and Kate Lantz were the only Fillies to contribute more than one kill with Rogers leading the team with four and Lantz adding three. Mia Parker had six of the team’s eight assists.
Sidda Rodewald led the back line for Shenandoah with eight digs. Brooklen Black added four while Parker had three and Kate Lantz finished with two.
Rogers finished with three blocks. Parker added two.
Shenandoah was also just 77 percent at the service line.
The Fillies travel to the Clarinda Tournament, Saturday, Sept. 5 and then continue conference play at Harlan, Tuesday, Sept. 8.