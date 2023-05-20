DES MOINES — Shenandoah sophomore Chloe Denton earned a state medal in the 100-meter hurdles Saturday, May 20, at the State Track and Field Championships.

Denton finished sixth in the race in a time of 15.42 seconds after qualifying sixth for the finals with a preliminary time.

“It felt good to get to the final,” Denton said. “I felt I could have gone faster and wanted to beat my record again, but I’m happy with my time and how I finished the season.”

Shenandoah head coach Ty Ratliff said Denton had a strong finish to her season.

“Chloe holds the record in the 100 hurdles and had some great races (at state),” Ratliff said. “One thing here and one thing there and she’s top three. It was a great experience for her and she came through strong and still has a lot of room to grow.”

Denton’s sixth-place finish gave the Fillies three team points, putting them in a tie for 49th.

Denton also anchored the shuttle hurdle relay team Thursday that finished in 16th in 1:10.53. Denton was joined by Kate Lantz, Caroline Rogers and Jenna Burdorf in that race.

The only senior of the hurdle quartet, Lantz looked great in leading off the relay and had the Fillies right with a Sioux Central team that qualified first for Saturday’s final.

“I felt like I did really well,” Lantz said. “I got three-stepping down between hurdles and it makes me a lot faster. I felt like I ran really fast.”

Rogers took off next, but took a spill over an early hurdle. She bounced to her feet quite quickly, and was able to get Burdorf started. Denton finished the relay and the Fillies were able to finish second in their heat.

While Rogers was overcome with emotion when seeing her teammates after the race, she said she was “super grateful” for the opportunity to compete after missing all of last track season because of injury. Burdorf picked up hurdling this season.

“It was super exciting to be here,” Burdorf said. “It was fun to run with my friends who taught me how to hurdle.”

The Fillies also had a pair of sophomores compete at the state meet for the first time and while neither had the performance they were hoping for, both were grateful for the opportunity to compete.

After qualifying for the state cross country meet in the fall, Hailey Egbert finished her sophomore season on the track with a 23rd-place finish in the 3,000-meter run. She started out near the middle of the pack, but faded late to finish in 11:55.82, nearly 35 seconds off of her best time of the season.

Lynnae Green’s best throw in the shot put was her the last of her three, but it was only 32 feet, 7 inches, missing out on her best throw of the season by more than four feet to finish 21st.

“I was positive coming in,” Green said. “Throwing with tons of people here was crazy. I hope to come back next year and do even better.”

Ratliff said while the shuttle hurdle, shot put and 3,000 results weren’t what any of his athletes were hoping for, they gained valuable experience.

“You can’t simulate the experience and being here with this kind of competition,” Ratliff said. “They work extremely hard to get where they are and we are proud of them for being here and being competitors.”

Lantz was the program’s lone senior who competed this season.