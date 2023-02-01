Denton, Green lead Fillies past Thomas Jefferson

Chloe Denton made five 3-pointers and Lynnae Green had another double-double as the Shenandoah girls basketball team earned a 67-38 home win over Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson Monday, Jan. 30.

The Fillies opened up the lead early, enjoying a 14-3 advantage at the first quarter break. The Fillies extended the lead to 34-17 at halftime and 50-30 after three periods.

Denton led Shenandoah with 22 points, while adding three rebounds. Green finished with 18 points and 13 rebounds.

All 11 Fillies who saw time in the game scored. Kassidy Stephens was next offensively for Shenandoah with five points, four steals, three assists and three rebounds. Macey Finlay and Navaeh Haffner scored four points each with Finlay adding six assists and four steals and Haffner securing four rebounds.

Jenna Burdorf, Caroline Rogers and Kylie Foutch all scored three points for Shenandoah. Burdorf and Rogers added four rebounds and three assists each. Abby Martin and Genevive Jones scored two points each, with Jones securing four rebounds and Martin three. Alexis Schebaum added one point.

The win ended a three-game losing skid for the Fillies and brought them back to .500 at 10-10 on the season. They wrap up the regular season Friday at home against Kuemper.