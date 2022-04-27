Denton, Razee earn event wins at Glenwood

The Shenandoah girls and boys track and field teams both finished seventh at the Glenwood Coed Ram Relays Monday, April 25.

Alex Razee and Chloe Denton were event winners for Shenandoah on the day. Denton won the 100 meter hurdles for the Fillies in a time of 16.54 seconds and Razee had the winning 400 time in 52.61 to lead the Mustangs.

The Mustangs finished seventh out of 12 teams with 48 points, just one point behind Sioux City North. Glenwood rolled to the team title with 170 points. Runner-up Lewis Central finished with 119.

The Fillies tied Sioux City West for seventh with 57 points, just two points behind Atlantic. Glenwood’s win was even more convincing in the girls field as the Rams scored 183.5 points. Lewis Central was runner-up with 87.

Sara Morales finished strong in both throws for the Fillies, taking second in the shot put at 36 feet, 9 inches and third in the discus at 109-11.

Hailey Egbert added a third-place run in the 3000 meter run in 12:14.23 while also finishing fifth in the 1500.

Hadlee Kinghorn added a sixth-place high jump while Kate Lantz finished sixth in the 200 for Shenandoah.

The top relay for the Fillies was a third-place showing in the shuttle hurdle with Lantz, Kinghorn, Sarah Gilbert and Denton finishing in 1:13.42.

For the Mustangs, Brody Cullin added a runner-up finish in the 400 hurdles in 57.97. Cullin and Razee teamed up with Evan Holmes and Hunter Dukes to finish second in the 800 medley relay in 1:37.34.

The Mustangs were also fifth in the 4x200 with Dukes, Holmes, Gage Herron and Cullin and sixth in the 4x100 with Dukes, Razee, Holmes and Cullin.

Tyler Laughlin finished fourth in the shot put and Dukes added a sixth-place run in the 100 for Shenandoah.

Both Shenandoah teams are back on the track Thursday in Griswold.

Full Shenandoah girls results (Top eight places noted)

Team scoring: 7. Shenandoah 57.

100 meter dash: Taylor Henderson 15.36. Adrianne Moore 15.52.

200 meter dash: 6. Kate Lantz 28.30.

400 meter dash: Lauryn Dukes 1:15.44. Adrianne Moore 1:23.94.

800 meter run: Lauryn Dukes 2:59.96.

1500 meter run: 5. Hailey Egbert 5:37.75.

3000 meter run: 3. Hailey Egbert 12:14.23.

100 meter hurdles: 1. Chloe Denton 16.54. 7. Hadlee Kinghorn 18.10.

400 meter hurdles: 7. Sarah Gilbert 1:16.85.

Discus: 3. Sara Morales 109-11. 7. Aliyah Parker 98-9.

Shot put: 2. Sara Morales 36-9. 8. Lynnae Green 32-1.5.

High jump: 6. Hadlee Kinghorn 4-6. 8. Kate Lantz 4-6.

4x100 meter relay: Shenandoah (Chloe Denton, Lynnae Green, Jenna Burdorf, Adrianne Moore) 57.78.

4x200 meter relay: Shenandoah (Sarah Gilbert, Jenna Burdorf, Taylor Henderson, Lynnae Green) 2:05.14.

800 meter medley relay: Shenandoah (Sarah Gilbert, Lynnae Green, Jenna Burdorf, Christene Johnson) 2:11.05.

1600 meter medley relay: 8. Shenandoah (Kate Lantz, Ashlynn Hodges, Chloe Denton, Christene Johnson) 5:14.24.

Shuttle hurdle relay: 3. Shenandoah (Kate Lantz, Hadlee Kinghorn, Sarah Gilbert, Chloe Denton) 1:13.42.

Full Shenandoah boys results (Top eight places noted)

Team scoring: 7. Shenandoah 48.

100 meter dash: 6. Hunter Dukes 11.64. Gage Sample 12.69.

200 meter dash: Tysen Shaw 25.63. Cole Scamman 26.79.

400 meter dash: 1. Alex Razee 52.61. River Clark 1:01.76.

800 meter run: Rafe Rodewald 2:25.88. Braden Mick 2:37.18.

1600 meter run: Damien Little Thunder 5:23.87. Dylan Kellogg 5:56.31.

3200 meter run: Damien Little Thunder 12:07.16.

110 meter hurdles: Ben Labrum 18.76.

400 meter hurdles: 2. Brody Cullin 57.97.

Discus: Tyler Laughlin 113-3. Kemper Long 110-9.

Shot put: 4. Tyler Laughlin 44-3.5. Kemper Long 39-6.

4x100 meter relay: 6. Shenandoah (Hunter Dukes, Alex Razee, Evan Holmes, Brody Cullin) 45.89.

4x200 meter relay: 5. Shenandoah (Hunter Dukes, Evan Holmes, Gage Herron, Brody Cullin) 1:37.25.

4x400 meter relay: Shenandoah (Cole Scamman, Seth Zwickel, Xavier Martin, Gage Herron) 4:08.41.

4x800 meter relay: Shenandoah (Seth Zwickel, Brandon McDowell, Rafe Rodewald, Dylan Kellogg) 9:53.37.

800 meter medley relay: 2. Shenandoah (Evan Holmes, Hunter Dukes, Brody Cullin, Alex Razee) 1:37.34. Shenandoah (Gage Sample, River Clark, Xavier Martin, Gage Herron) 1:51.28.

1600 meter medley relay: 7. Shenandoah (Tysen Shaw, Ben Labrum, Seth Zwickel, Brandon McDowell) 4:08.34.

Shuttle hurdle relay: 6. Shenandoah (Evan Holmes, Michael Reed, Ben Labrum, Cole Scamman) 1:12.14.