The Shenandoah boys and girls track and field teams both earned a new school record during seventh-place finishes at the Glenwood Co-ed Ram Relays Monday, April 24.

Shenandoah sophomore Chloe Denton finished the 100-meter hurdles in a school record setting 15.52 seconds, while the boys 800-meter medley relay team of Hunter Dukes, Cole Graham, Brody Cullin and Alex Razee put down a time of 1 minute, 35.24 seconds.

The Fillies scored 54 points to finish seventh in the 11-team field. They were two points better than Sioux City North and within 10 of both St. Albert and Underwood. Glenwood scored 156 points, easily better than Lewis Central’s 100.33 and Atlantic’s 98 for the team title.

The Mustangs scored 52 points, just four behind Red Oak. Glenwood also won the boys title, scoring 136 points. Lewis Central was second with 113.

The quartet of Razee, Cullin, Graham and Dukes lowered the 800 medley record from earlier this season and also ran together in three other relays. They placed high in all of them, including a win in the 4x200 in 1:32.08, more than 2 ½ seconds ahead of the field and more than one second better than their previous best mark of the season.

The 4x100 and 4x400 relays both finished fourth with the 4x100 team crossing the line in 44.41 and the 4x400 team in 3:39.08.

Tyler Laughlin nearly took down his own Shenandoah discus record. His best throw was 165 feet, 3 inches, beating the field by nearly nine feet. His record currently stands at 167 feet. Kemper Long was fifth in the same event at 129-6.

Laughlin also finished third in the shot put with a best throw of 47 feet.

Titus Steng competed in all four wheelchair events for the Mustangs. His best throw in the shot put was 8-3. He completed the 100 in 21.77, the 200 in 43.70 and the 400 in 1:35.56, as the only competitor in each.

The Mustangs also placed in the 4x800 meter relay, with the team of Rafe Rodewald, Dalton Kellogg, Damien Little Thunder and Braden Mick completing the race in 9:35.40.

Denton’s record-setting run was .16 better than older sister Roxy’s previous record and .18 better than her own previous best, which qualified her for the Drake Relays later this week.

The distance and field events gave the Fillies most of the rest of their team points on the day.

Hailey Egbert finished second in the 3,000-meter run in a time of 11:41.18. Egbert was also fourth in the 1,500 in 5:29.12 and fourth in the 800 in 2:37.57.

Lynnae Green threw the shot put 34-6, giving her a runner-up finish. Teammate Aliyah Parker was seventh with a best throw of 32 feet. Kate Lantz cleared 4-10 to take third in the high jump.

The Fillies added points in three relays. The team of Caroline Rogers, Lantz, Green and Denton finished fourth in the 4x100 in 53.63. Lantz, Rogers, Denton and Jenna Burdorf ended sixth in the shuttle hurdle in 1:17.63 and the 800 medley relay team of Lantz, Green, Denton and Rogers finished seventh in 2:05.04.

Next for the Mustangs and Fillies is a trip to Griswold Thursday.

Full Shenandoah results (Top 8 places noted)

Girls

Team Scoring: 7. Shenandoah 54

100-meter dash: Lynnae Green 14.19; Makyla Cochran 14.73.

200-meter dash: Irrys Humphrey 30.63; Rylynne Gammell 33.56.

800-meter run: 4. Hailey Egbert 2:37.57.

1,500-meter run: 4. Hailey Egbert 5:29.12; Mallory Dickerson 6:33.51.

3,000-meter run: 2. Hailey Egbert 11:41.18.

100-meter hurdles: 1. Chloe Denton 15.52; Jenna Burdorf 19.22.

400-meter hurdles: Abbey Dumler 1:28.77.

High jump: 3. Kate Lantz 4-10.

Long jump: Irrys Humphrey 12-8.75; Makayla Cochran 11-8.

Shot put: 2. Lynnae Green 34-6; 7. Aliyah Parker 32-0.

Discus: Aliyah Parker 88-4.

4x100 meter relay: 4. Shenandoah (Caroline Rogers, Kate Lantz, Lynnae Green, Chloe Denton) 53.63.

4x200 meter relay: Shenandoah (Adrianne Moore, Makyla Cochran, Abbey Dumler, Rylynne Gammell) 2:09.72.

800-meter medley relay: 7. Shenandoah (Kate Lantz, Lynnae Green, Chloe Denton, Caroline Rogers) 2:05.04.

1600-meter medley relay: Shenandoah (Abbey Dumler, Adrianne Moore, Rylynne Gammell, Mallory Dickerson) 5:22.36.

Shuttle hurdle relay: 6. Shenandoah (Kate Lantz, Caroline Rogers, Jenna Burdorf, Chloe Denton) 1:17.63.

Boys

Team Scoring: 7. Shenandoah 52

100-meter dash: Treyten Foster 12.18; Tysen Shaw 12.19.

100-meter wheelchair: 1. Titus Steng 21.77.

200-meter dash: Tysen Shaw 25.31; Xavier Martin 25.63.

200-meter wheelchair: 1. Titus Steng 43.70.

400-meter dash: Ayden Johnson 56.73; Tysen Shaw 57.68.

400-meter wheelchair: 1. Titus Steng 1:35.56.

800-meter run: Damien Little Thunder 2:28.95; Braden Mick 2:30.69.

1,600-meter run: Rafe Rodewald 5:28.70; Dylan Kellogg 5:44.87.

3,200-meter run: Dylan Kellogg 13:02.34.

110-meter hurdles: Ben Labrum 18.75.

400-meter hurdles: Matthew Moutray 1:04.84; Hunter Swank 1:05.51.

High jump: Treyvein Thompson No height.

Long jump: Treyten Foster 17-1.75; Hunter Swank 16-4.5.

Shot put: 3. Tyler Laughlin 47-0; Kemper Long 37-9.5.

Shot put wheelchair: 1. Titus Steng 8-3.

Discus: 1. Tyler Laughlin 165-3; 5. Kemper Long 129-6.

4x100 meter relay: 4. Shenandoah (Hunter Dukes, Alex Razee, Cole Graham, Brody Cullin) 44.41.

4x200 meter relay: 1. Shenandoah (Hunter Dukes, Alex Razee, Cole Graham, Brody Cullin) 1:32.08.

4x400 meter relay: 4. Shenandoah (Alex Razee, Hunter Dukes, Cole Graham, Brody Cullin) 3:39.08.

4x800 meter relay: 7. Shenandoah (Rafe Rodewald, Dalton Kellogg, Damien Little Thunder, Braden Mick) 9:35.40.

800-meter medley relay: 1. Shenandoah (Hunter Dukes, Cole Graham, Brody Cullin, Alex Razee) 1:35.24.

1,600-meter medley relay: Shenandoah (River Smithhisler, Zane McManis, Xavier Martin, Dalton Kellogg) 4:17.07.

Shuttle hurdle relay: Shenandoah (Ben Labrum, Matthew Moutray, Treyvein Thompson, Treyten Foster) DQ.