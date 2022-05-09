Denton wins two Hawkeye 10 titles

ATLANTIC – The Shenandoah track and field teams did well in the hurdle events, including a pair of conference championships for the girls at the Hawkeye 10 Conference Track and Field Meet Thursday, May 5, in Atlantic.

Chloe Denton won the 100 meter hurdles and was part of the winning shuttle hurdle relay team for the Fillies.

Those two events scored almost half of Shenandoah’s 41 points, which gave them seventh place overall. The Fillies were barely ahead of Denison and Kuemper to earn seventh. Glenwood won the team title with 165 points, 69 better than runner-up Harlan.

The Shenandoah boys scored 26 points, giving them 10th place. Lewis Central won the team title with 144 points, 10 better than Glenwood.

Denton edged St. Albert’s Lauren Williams by .08 seconds to win the 100 hurdles in 16.62 seconds and then, with help from a Glenwood fall late, rallied to win the shuttle hurdle relay in 1:11.34, a season’s best time by more than two seconds. Kate Lantz, Hadlee Kinghorn and Sarah Gilbert were also part of the winning relay.

“Chloe had an amazing performance in the hurdles,” Shenandoah head coach Ty Ratliff said. “She got out strong and really attacked the hurdles. It’s always great when a freshman can step up and win a Hawkeye 10 title individually and be part of another winning relay.”

Kinghorn added a seventh-place finish in the 100 hurdles in 17.76. Lantz placed fifth in the 200 in 28.10 and tied for fifth, along with teammate Ashlynn Hodges, in the high jump, clearing 4 feet, 6 inches. Lynnae Green was seventh in the shot put with a throw of 34-0.5, a personal best.

The Fillies were also fourth in the 4x100 with Denton, Lantz, Jenna Burdorf and Sydney Edwards in 54 seconds and seventh in the 1600 medley relay with Hodges, Sarah Gilbert, Christene Johnson and Hailey Egbert in 4:57.61.

Brody Cullin and Tyler Laughlin both just missed Hawkeye 10 Conference titles to headline the meet for the Shenandoah boys.

Laughlin finished second in the discus with a throw of 139-1, nearly seven feet behind the winner, but also nearly 14 feet shy of his season’s best throw. Brody Cullin had a great finish to earn second in the 400 hurdles in 57.96, just .04 behind the event winner.

“Brody had a tremendous finish but was just short,” Ratliff said. “He still has a lot of room to grow going into next week, which is great. Tyler had a decent night in the discus. It wasn’t his best throw, but he has the potential to really make some noise in the upcoming weeks.”

The Mustangs then placed in three relays for the remainder of their points. The 4x200 team of Hunter Dukes, Evan Holmes, Cullin and Tysen Shaw finished fourth in 1:36.17. The shuttle hurdle team of Holmes, Ben Labrum, Michael Reed and Cole Scamman were fifth in 1:07.67. The 800 medley relay team of Reed, Holmes, Dukes and Cullin took eighth in 1:42.03.

Both Shenandoah teams were without a top scorer as Sara Morales and Alex Razee both missed the meet because of injuries. Ratliff said those two being able to recover and perform well next week at Treynor will have a big impact on how many events the teams can qualify for the state meet.

“We have some nagging injuries we need to get healed up in order to run at full strength,” Ratliff said. “The boys have a lot of potential, but we have to get healthy. The girls will continue to go after the hurdles and sprint relays. We need to have a big showing in the field events as well.”

Treynor hosts a Class 2A state qualifying meet Thursday with the top two in each event automatically qualifying for the state meet. The next eight best place-winners statewide in each event will also qualify. The state meet is May 19-21 at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.

Full Shenandoah girls results (Top eight places noted)

Team scoring: 7. Shenandoah 41.

100 meter dash: Adrianne Moore 15.24. Taylor Henderson 15.81.

200 meter dash: 5. Kate Lantz 28.10. Jenna Burdorf 30.70.

400 meter dash: Lauryn Dukes 1:11.77.

800 meter run: Lauryn Dukes 2:58.08.

1500 meter run: Hailey Egbert 5:40.96. Christene Johnson 5:44.80.

3000 meter run: Hailey Egbert 12:25.89.

100 meter hurdles: 1. Chloe Denton 16.62. 7. Hadlee Kinghorn 17.76.

400 meter hurdles: Sarah Gilbert 1:17.29.

High jump: 5. Ashlynn Hodges 4-6. 5. Kate Lantz 4-6.

Shot put: 7. Lynnae Green 34-0.5. Aliyah Parker 32-1.

Discus: Aliyah Parker 88-3. Lynnae Green 81-2.

4x100 meter relay: 4. Shenandoah (Chloe Denton, Kate Lantz, Jenna Burdorf, Sydney Edwards) 54.00.

4x200 meter relay: Shenandoah (Jenna Burdorf, Taylor Henderson, Adrianne Moore, Aliyah Parker) 2:12.18.

800 meter medley relay: Shenandoah (Sydney Edwards, Jenna Burdorf, Ashlynn Hodges, Christene Johnson) 2:07.56.

1600 meter medley relay: 7. Shenandoah (Ashlynn Hodges, Sarah Gilbert, Christene Johnson, Hailey Egbert) 4:57.61.

Shuttle hurdle relay: 1. Shenandoah (Kate Lantz, Hadlee Kinghorn, Sarah Gilbert, Chloe Denton) 1:11.34.

Full Shenandoah boys results (Top eight places noted)

Team scoring: 10. Shenandoah 26.

100 meter dash: Hunter Dukes 11.82. Gage Sample 12.88.

200 meter dash: Xavier Martin 25.88. Gage Herron 26.41.

400 meter dash: Xavier Martin 58.94. River Clark 1:00.89.

800 meter run: Seth Zwickel 2:21.78. Dylan Kellogg 2:33.76.

1600 meter run: Damien Little Thunder 5:23.33. Brandon McDowell 5:27.21.

3200 meter run: Damien Little Thunder 11:49.09.

400 meter hurdles: 2. Brody Cullin 57.96. Cole Scamman 1:04.22.

Long jump: River Clark 15-10.5. Cole Scamman 15-8.5.

Shot put: Kemper Long 37-2. Tyler Laughlin No distance.

Discus: 2. Tyler Laughlin 139-1.

4x100 meter relay: Shenandoah (Michael Reed, Ben Labrum, Gage Sample, Gage Herron) 48.56.

4x200 meter relay: 4. Shenandoah (Hunter Dukes, Evan Holmes, Brody Cullin, Tysen Shaw) 1:36.17.

4x400 meter relay: Shenandoah (Brody Cullin, Hunter Dukes, Evan Holmes, Tysen Shaw) 3:59.45.

4x800 meter relay: Shenandoah (Seth Zwickel, Brandon McDowell, Dylan Kellogg, Braden Mick) 9:38.88.

800 meter medley relay: 8. Shenandoah (Michael Reed, Evan Holmes, Hunter Dukes, Brody Cullin) 1:42.03.

1600 meter medley relay: Shenandoah (Ben Labrum, Cole Scamman, Seth Zwickel, Brandon McDowell) 4:11.53.

Shuttle hurdle relay: 5. Shenandoah (Evan Holmes, Ben Labrum, Michael Reed, Cole Scamman) 1:07.67.