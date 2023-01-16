Denton's big game leads Fillies to rivalry win

SHENANDOAH — The Shenandoah girls basketball team outscored Clarinda 15-3 in the opening quarter and rolled from there in a 47-29 win over the rival Cardinals Friday, Jan. 13, at Shenandoah High School.

It was Shenandoah’s fourth win in five tries since the start of the calendar year, but Fillies head coach Jon Weinrich said his team could have played a lot better.

“We did a lot of good things, but unfortunately we made several mistakes repeatedly,” Weinrich said. “Fouls was one. We got beat off the dribble and tried to block too many shots. We have to learn to adjust at some point. But it’s good to talk about after a win.”

Shenandoah pushed the lead 14 in the second quarter, but saw Clarinda draw within 10 on a pair of baskets inside by Carsen Wellhausen. The Fillies responded, though, with the final seven of first half to lead 27-10 at the break.

The Cardinals scored the first three points of the second half, but that’s the closest the margin would be in the second half as Shenandoah scored the next five.

Clarinda head coach Conner Hanafan said his team simply failed to put the ball in the basket enough to be competitive.

“We started out of sorts offensively,” Hanafan said. “It’s something we have to fix because we have to be better on offense. Defensively, we did a good job. Lynnae (Green) is a tough matchup and we handled her pretty well, but they had some girls step up and hit shots like they need to do to be successful. It was good to see us play pretty good defense.”

The Cardinals did do a good job inside defensively, holding Green to eight points after she had put up very good numbers in each game so far during the second half of the season. She added 10 rebounds and four assists.

Sophomore Chloe Denton stepped up for the Fillies, scoring 20 points to lead all scorers.

“I’m just doing what I do with the right mentality,” Denton said. “We have a good chemistry and bond together on the court.”

Denton and Caroline Rogers hit two 3-pointers each to lead Shenandoah’s outside game. Weinrich said it was good to see the guards step up and carry the team offensively.

“They have the potential, they just have to believe and we have to adjust,” Weinrich said. “If Lynnae or any of our posts can dominate inside, we’ll do that, but if they take that away, then we need to make some shots from the outside. We also got some turnovers and transition points (Friday), so that helped a lot too.”

Rogers finished with six points, three assists and three rebounds, while Kassidy Stephens also hit from outside and finished with five points and seven rebounds for Shenandoah. Jenna Burdorf and Macey Finlay added four points each, with Burdorf adding nine rebounds and three blocks and Finlay securing three rebounds.

Clarinda, meanwhile, didn’t show enough firepower on offense, with Taylor Cole leading the charge with 11 points.

Addy Wagoner added eight points and Wellhausen and Jerzee Knight scored four points each. Bailey Nordyke added the final two.

“It’s people shooting the ball with confidence,” Hanafan said. “It’s doing everything with confidence and knowing what we’re doing next. I want to see us under control, being patient and reversing the basketball. If we can get to the second and third things of our offense, it will open up even more.”

Shenandoah improved to 7-7 on the season and 2-5 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference ahead of a trip to Tri-Center Monday. Clarinda fell to 4-10 overall and 1-7 in the conference. The Cardinals travel to Riverside Monday.