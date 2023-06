The Clarinda A’s completed their eight-game road stand with an 8-6 loss at Des Moines Thursday, June 29.

After winning the first three games of the trip, the A’s dropped four of their last five to fall to 18-8 on the season and 15-8 in the MINK League.

Stats and additional info from the game was not immediately available.

The A’s are home for their next five games starting with a Friday doubleheader against Des Moines.