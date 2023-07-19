The Clarinda A’s chances of securing the top seed in next week’s MINK League playoffs took a shot Tuesday, July 18, with a 7-2 loss at Des Moines.

The loss dropped the A’s to 26-15 on the season and 23-15 in MINK League play. The A’s trail St. Joseph by 2 and a half games with five games remaining in the season.

Stats from Tuesday’s loss to the last-place Peak Prospects weren’t immediately available.

The A’s are home for the next four nights, starting a game against the league-leading St. Joseph Mustangs Wednesday.