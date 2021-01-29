Dickerson, Laughlin lead Mustang wrestling at season's final duals

The Shenandoah wrestling team completed the dual portion of the season with a home quad Thursday, Jan. 28, and left with three losses.
The Mustangs lost their final two Hawkeye 10 Conference duals of the season 66-10 to Atlantic-CAM and 59-6 to St. Albert. The Mustangs also lost to Southwest Iowa 46-15.
The Warriors lost 48-30 to St. Albert and 48-24 to Atlantic-CAM.
The Mustangs won three contested matches in their loss to the Trojans. Logan Dickerson opened the dual with an 18-5 major decision over Cole Park at 170 pounds. Owen Laughlin won a 6-1 decision over Zach Olson at 132 and Landen Newquist took a 7-1 decision over Dante Hedrington at 138.
Laughlin and Dickerson also won contested matches, and scored bonus points, against Southwest Iowa. Laughlin won by technical fall 19-3 over Dawson Erickson while Dickerson earned a 10-2 major decision over Joseph Thompson.
“Those guys have been solid all year and always wrestle tough,” Shenandoah head coach Todd McGinnis said about Laughlin and Dickerson. “Owen seems to get better every week. He is improving on his positioning and is really methodical. Logan is one of our leaders and shows that. He wrestles tough every night and doesn’t care who he steps on the mat with. He goes hard and I appreciate that, especially in the leadership position he’s in.”
Jacob Rystrom bumped up to 195 for the Southwest Iowa match and won by fall late over Kolton Wilson.
“Jacob has been a fighter all year,” McGinnis said. “To wrestle like he has as a freshman at 182 is great. We bumped him up to 195 and he didn’t have a problem with that. He likes to wrestle and is in good position. He’s great to have around.”
Rystrom took a forfeit for the Mustangs’ only points in the dual against St. Albert.
Newquist was the only Mustang honored during the program’s senior night festivities that were held between the second and third rounds of the quad.
“Landen wanted a better night, but he wrestles tough every night,” McGinnis said.
Dylan Bartles was the other Mustang to compete and McGinnis said there were ups and downs from his team in their final duals of the season.
“I have no problem with the way we step on the mat because we seem to always be aggressive,” McGinnis said. “We looked like a team that had only one practice this week, though, and I know everyone else did too, but we were pretty one-dimensional. You can’t wrestle that way, especially against these kind of teams and at this time of year.”
Kyle Kesterson won a pair of contested matches for the Warriors. He lost to St. Albert to start his day, but came back with pins over Hedrington of Atlantic-CAM and Newquist of Shenandoah.
Seth Ettleman and Chance Roof both earned wins by fall against Atlantic-CAM and took forfeits in the other two matches. Chace Wallace and Joseph Thompson also won a contested match each for the Warriors.
Southwest Iowa head coach Aaron Lang said his team did some good things.
“When we are on our offense we wrestle well,” Lang said. “When Kyle takes his shots good things happen, same with Seth. When we get through on our offense we’re hard to beat, but when we let others dictate us, then we get in trouble and things don’t go our way.”
The Warriors also took some close losses, specifically against Atlantic-CAM where Gabe Johnson lost 6-5 and Samuel Daly lost 8-6. Lang said those kinds of matches are the ones where the overall weakness of his team shows up.
“We have to sharpen up,” Lang said. “We can’t give up points at the end of a period. We can’t give up those easy scores. We have to wrestle flawless for the whole six minutes. I felt in a couple positions we quit wrestling and gave up points. If we quit doing those things, good things will happen.”
Daly and Hadley Reilly took two forfeits each for the Warriors while Johnson and Riley Spencer both took one.
Shenandoah travels to Red Oak for the Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament Saturday while Southwest Iowa competes at the East Mills Tournament Saturday. Southwest Iowa hosts a double dual at Fremont-Mills Tuesday before both teams travel to Glenwood for a Class 2A sectional Saturday, Feb. 6.