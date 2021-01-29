Dickerson, Laughlin lead Mustang wrestling at season's final duals

Jacob Rystrom bumped up to 195 for the Southwest Iowa match and won by fall late over Kolton Wilson.

“Jacob has been a fighter all year,” McGinnis said. “To wrestle like he has as a freshman at 182 is great. We bumped him up to 195 and he didn’t have a problem with that. He likes to wrestle and is in good position. He’s great to have around.”

Rystrom took a forfeit for the Mustangs’ only points in the dual against St. Albert.

Newquist was the only Mustang honored during the program’s senior night festivities that were held between the second and third rounds of the quad.

“Landen wanted a better night, but he wrestles tough every night,” McGinnis said.

Dylan Bartles was the other Mustang to compete and McGinnis said there were ups and downs from his team in their final duals of the season.

“I have no problem with the way we step on the mat because we seem to always be aggressive,” McGinnis said. “We looked like a team that had only one practice this week, though, and I know everyone else did too, but we were pretty one-dimensional. You can’t wrestle that way, especially against these kind of teams and at this time of year.”