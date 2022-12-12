Dickerson leads Mustang wrestling at Riverside

Seven of the eight Shenandoah Mustangs in the field at the Riverside Wrestling Invitational Saturday, Dec. 10, took home top six finishes in their respective weight class.

The Mustangs finished sixth in the 20-team field with 97 points, edging out ACGC and Aurora for the sixth-place spot. West Sioux scored 104.5 points and finished directly in front of the Mustangs. Creston rolled to the team title with 227 points.

Jayden Dickerson was the only Mustang to advance to the championship match on the day, but he lost in the final to settle for second at 182 pounds. A pair of falls put Dickerson into the semifinals where he won a 10-4 decision over Harlan’s Bret Van Baale. Dickerson then lost 10-5 to Giles Cowell of Tripoli in the final.

Jacob McGargill was the next best finisher for the Mustangs, finishing third at 145, while Owen Laughlin and Ethan Richardson brought home fourth place honors.

McGargill earned two second period pins to advance to the semifinals where he lost by fall to Creston’s Chris Aragon. McGargill responded well by pinning Gunnar Vohs of Woodbury Central in the third-place match.

Laughlin won by major decision in his first match, a 152-pound quarterfinal. Laughlin then dropped a 9-7 decision to Zack Butler of Woodbury Central in the semifinals and then fell 10-3 to Logan-Magnolia’s Layne Brenden for third.

Richardson won his quarterfinal match by fall at 220 before losing by fall to Henry Lund of AHSTW in the semifinals and to Matt Schwery of Harlan in the third-place match.

Cole Scamman and Jacob Rystrom both earned fifth-place finishes for the Mustangs.

After a first round fall, Scamman dropped a 3-0 decision to Trey Chesnut of Creston in the quarterfinals at 132. That sent Scamman into the consolation bracket where he earned three wins to end his day, two major decisions, including an 11-1 win over Kegan Croghan of CAM in the fifth place match, and a 9-3 decision in a consolation semifinal.

Rystrom lost by fall in the first round at 195, but battled back for three close wins to take fifth. He beat Pekin’s Ryan Doud 6-1, Ridge View’s Tanner Edwards 7-6 and Nate Jorgensen of AHSTW 4-2.

Ethan Laughlin added a sixth-place finish for the Mustangs at 126. He was pinned in the first round, but then won twice by fall to reach the fifth-place match where he dropped a 10-0 major decision to Riverside’s Kellen Oliver.

Davin Holste was also in the field for Shenandoah and lost both of his matches at 120.

The Mustangs return to the mat Thursday for a Hawkeye 10 Conference double dual in Clarinda against the host Cardinals and Harlan.