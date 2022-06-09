Dickerson's gem not enough for Mustangs to earn conference road win

The Shenandoah baseball team lost an extra inning pitcher’s dual and then dropped another close contest at Denison Wednesday, June 8, in a Hawkeye 10 Conference doubleheader.

The Monarchs won the first game 1-0 in nine innings and the second 5-2.

Logan Dickerson struck out 11 Monarchs over 8 1/3 innings in the opening game, but he reached the pitch count and then was charged with the winning run after Seth Zwickel came on in relief and threw just three pitches.

Two Monarch pitchers combined to strike out 12 Shenandoah batters as the Mustangs managed just four hits. Dickerson, Jade Spangler, Dalton Athen and Gage Herron all had a hit to lead Shenandoah’s effort. Herron’s hit was a double and he also drew one of the four walks issued by Denison pitching.

Denison scored three runs in the first inning of game two, a hole the Mustangs could never dig themselves out from.

Camden Lorimor and Cole Scamman led the Mustangs with two hits each in the second game. Scamman scored a run and drove in a run for Shenandoah. The other hit belonged to Dickerson, who also scored a run.

Jayden Dickerson started on the mound for Shenandoah and didn’t get out of the first inning, walking five Monarchs. Zwickel came on and gave up just four hits, two walks and one earned run over the next 3 1/3 frames. Herron and Scamman pitched an inning of relief each. The four Mustang pitchers combined to walk 12 Monarchs.

The losses dropped Shenandoah to 1-8 on the season, 0-7 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference. The Mustangs have another conference matchup Thursday as they travel to Creston.