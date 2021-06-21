District baseball assignments released

The district baseball assignments are full of familiar opponents for Page County Newspapers schools.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association released district baseball assignments for Classes 1A and 2A Friday, June 18.

Pairings will be released the week of June 28, following coaches’ seeding meetings.

Clarinda and Shenandoah are together in Class 2A District 15 and are joined by AHSTW, Red Oak, Treynor and Underwood.

The district tournament will begin Saturday, July 10, with the four lowest seeded of the six teams playing each other. The top two seeds will receive a bye into the district semifinals, which are set for July 13. The district final is July 17.

The district 15 champion will then play the district 16 champion Tuesday, July 20, in a substate final. Teams in district 16 are East Sac County, Kuemper Catholic, Missouri Valley, MVAOCOU, OABCIG and Panorama.

Essex and Sidney are together with most of the rest of the Corner Conference in Class 1A District 14. Conference foes East Mills, Fremont-Mills and Stanton are also in the district, along with Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton, Riverside and St. Albert.