District baseball brackets released

Clarinda will host the district semifinal and district final rounds of the Class 2A District 15 Baseball Tournament.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association released district baseball brackets Wednesday, June 22, and the Cardinals are the top seed in Class 2A District 15, as seeded by the district’s coaches. Not only does Clarinda get home field advantage for its first game and a potential second game, but the Cardinals also don’t have to play in the first round.

Shenandoah will play a first round game in Class 2A District 15. The Mustangs are the number six seed and will travel to Treynor Saturday, July 2, to play the host Cardinals. Red Oak and Missouri Valley also match up in Treynor in a first round contest just prior to the Treynor/Shenandoah game.

Clarinda will host both district semifinal games Tuesday, July 5. Second-seeded Underwood takes on the Treynor/Shenandoah winner in the opening game and then Clarinda matches up with the Red Oak/Missouri Valley winner.

The district final is set for Saturday, July 9 in Clarinda.

The district champion advances to the Class 2A Substate 8 Final and will play Tuesday, July 12, in Denison against the District 16 champion. District 16 teams in order of seed are: Cherokee Washington, Kuemper Catholic, Ridge View, OABCIG, MVAOCOU and West Monona.

Sidney and Essex are both in Class 1A District 2. The Cowboys are the number six seed and the Trojans are seeded eighth.

First round games are Saturday, July 2, with Essex traveling to play top-seed Woodbine on the Tigers’ home field. Sidney takes on West Harrison in a game that will be played at St. Albert in Council Bluffs.

The Sidney/West Harrison winner advances to play the winner of St. Albert and East Mills in a district semifinal while Fremont-Mills and Riverside also match up in the first round. Woodbine and St. Albert both host district semifinal games Tuesday, July 5, with the district final scheduled for Saturday, July 9, at Woodbine.

The District 2 champion will play the District 1 champion in the Substate 1 final Tuesday, July 12, at Sioux City East. District 1 teams in order of seed are: Remsen St. Mary’s, Akron-Westfield, Gehlen Catholic, Lawton-Bronson, Westwood, George-Little Rock, Trinity Christian and Whiting.

Each substate champion advances to the state baseball tournament with the Class 2A and 1A tournaments being played at Merchants Park in Carroll, July 18-22.