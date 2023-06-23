The Clarinda baseball team is the top seed in the Class 2A District 16 Tournament.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association released baseball district and substate tournament pairings for Classes 2A and 1A on Thursday, June 22.

The top seed gives the Cardinals a first-round bye and a home game in the district semifinals.

Shenandoah is seeded fifth in Class 2A District 16 and plays AHSTW at 5 p.m. Saturday, July 1, in Treynor. The host Cardinals are the No. 3 seed and play Missouri Valley in other first game, which follows the Shenandoah/AHSTW game. Red Oak received the other bye and is the No. 2 seed.

Clarinda hosts both district semifinals, which are scheduled for Wednesday, July 5. Clarinda’s game, which is against the Shenandoah/AHSTW winner, is the second game of the doubleheader. The first game is scheduled for a 5 p.m. start.

The district final is Saturday, July 8. No site has been assigned.

The District 16 champion will play the District 15 champion Tuesday, July 11, in the Substate 8 final. Fifth-ranked Underwood is the top seed in District 15. The Eagles are joined by Hinton, Ridge View, MVAOCOU, Cherokee and OABCIG in their district. Those teams are listed in order of seed.

Essex and Sidney are in Class 1A District 15 and play road games in the first round Saturday, July 1.

The Cowboys are seeded sixth and play Corner Conference rival Fremont-Mills in the second game of a doubleheader, at approximately 7 p.m.

The Trojans are seeded seventh and play St. Albert in the opening round at 7 p.m.

East Mills and Riverside play the other first round game, which is at 5 p.m. at Fremont-Mills, prior to the Fremont-Mills/Sidney game. The winner of that game plays the district’s top seed, West Harrison.

No other sites for the district tournament are listed. The district semifinals are Wednesday, July 5, the district final Saturday, July 8, and the substate final Tuesday, July 11.

The District 15 champion plays the District 16 champion in the Substate 8 Final. Teams in Substate 8, listed by order of seed, are Gehlen Catholilc, Akron-Westfield, Woodbine, Logan-Magnolia, Lawton-Bronson, Westwood, West Monona and Siouxland Christian.

The eight substate champions in Classes 2A and 1A advance to the State Baseball Championships, which are played July 17-21 in Carroll.