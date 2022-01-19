Double-double for Green in Fillie victory

The Shenandoah Fillies opened their week with a 47-30 home win over Tri-Center while the Mustangs lost their game against the Trojans 60-37 Monday, Jan. 17.

The Fillies jumped out to a 17-8 lead after the first quarter and extended the advantage to 24-14 at halftime and 35-20 after three quarters.

Freshman Lynnae Green was in the starting lineup for Shenandoah and stepped up with a double-double, scoring 11 points and collecting 13 rebounds.

Ava Wolf added nine points and seven rebounds for the Fillies while Macey Finlay scored eight points and Kassidy Stephens produced seven.

Reese Spiegel scored six points. Brooklen Black, Caroline Rogers and Chloe Denton all added two points as the Fillies improved to 8-6 on the season.

Rogers collected three steals while Black finished with seven rebounds and six assists. Allie Eveland added three steals for Shenandoah.

Alexis Flaharty led the Trojans with eight points. Tri-Center fell to 3-10 on the season.

The Mustangs watched Tri-Center race out to a 25-12 lead after the first quarter. The Trojans extended their advantage to 41-22 at halftime and 51-26 by the end of the third period.

Kent Elliott and Michael Turner scored 14 points each to lead the Trojans, who improved to 8-5 on the season.

Zach Foster led Shenandoah’s effort with 13 points, six rebounds and five steals.

Camden Lorimor added nine points while Evan Holmes finished with eight points and four rebounds for Shenandoah. Nolan Mount added four points and three rebounds. Clayton Holben and Dalton Athen scored two points each with Holben securing three rebounds.

Beau Gardner finished with five assists and three steals and Derek Bartlett secured three rebounds for the Mustangs, who fell to 3-12 on the season.