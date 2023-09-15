The Shenandoah Fillies had a strong opening set, but couldn’t hold that momentum, dropping a 3-1 Hawkeye 10 Conference match at St. Albert Thursday, Sept. 14.

Shenandoah won the opening set 25-19, but lost the next three to the Saintes 25-20, 25-15 and 25-16.

Ashlynn Hodges led a balanced offensive attack for the Fillies with 10 kills, just ahead of the nine from Caroline Rogers. Hodges made it a double-double on the evening, adding 20 digs.

Lynnae Green put away five winners for the Fillies with Jenna Burdorf and Navaeh Haffner recording three each.

Peyton Athen led Shenandoah with 19 assists while Aliyah Parker recorded eight. Parker added 16 digs and four blocks while Athen’s day ended with 13 digs.

Macey Finlay contributed nine digs to Shenandoah’s effort. Green and Burdorf finished with five digs each while Rogers and Sylvia Hennings both ended the day with four.

Four different Fillies had a service ace as the team was 95% from the service line.

Shenandoah fell to 8-5 on the season and 2-2 in conference play. The Fillies travel to the Mount Ayr Tournament Saturday.