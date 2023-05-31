Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Clarinda baseball and softball teams both won the second game of their home Hawkeye 10 Conference doubleheader Tuesday, May 30, against Atlantic, after losing the opener, which was delayed from its original start time because of rain.

Clarinda softball lost the opener 8-1, but then won the nightcap 12-5, the program’s first win over the Trojans since 2011.

Clarinda baseball played a pair of one-run games, losing the first game 4-3 and then winning 7-6.

Clarinda baseball had to hold on tightly to win the nightcap. They scored in four of the first five innings and led 7-0 going into the sixth. The Trojans scored four runs in the sixth and then two in the seventh, but fell one run short.

Creighton Tuzzio earned the win on the mound for Clarinda, striking out nine over 5 2/3 innings. He worked around two hits and one walk, giving up three runs, two earned. Karsten Beckel and Levi Wise combined to finish the game for the Cardinals, with Beckel recording the final four outs, striking out two.

Tadyn Brown recorded three of Clarinda’s nine hits. Two of his hits were doubles as he scored a run and drove in another. Clarinda’s Ronnie Weidman drove in a pair of runs. Ryan Wagoner scored a run and drove in a run.

Clarinda had a 3-0 lead after a three-run fourth inning in the first game of the baseball twin bill. Atlantic came right back with three runs in the fifth and then added the winning run in the sixth.

James McCall struck out 11 Trojans over six innings, but took the loss, giving up five hits, one walk and four runs, two earned. Wise threw just eight pitches to retire the Trojans in order in the seventh.

Brown had three hits, an RBI and two stolen bases for the Cardinals. Andrew Jones added two hits, two RBIs and a run scored.

The Cardinals ended the day with a 3-1 record overall and in conference play.

Clarinda softball scored four runs in the opening frame of game two and led 7-2 after four. Atlantic cut the lead to 7-5 in the fifth, but Clarinda put it away with a five-run sixth inning.

Kaylah Degase led the offense with three hits, including a triple, and five RBIs. She scored twice. Ryplee Sunderman and Jerzee Knight added two hits each, with Knight providing two runs scored, a stolen base and two RBIs.

Lylly Merrill added a double and three RBIs for the Cardinals. Presley Jobe, Annika Price and Addison Wagoner all scored twice for Clarinda.

Merrill went the distance in the circle, striking out four and working around five hits, six walks and six runs, one earned.

Clarinda’s only run in the opener of the softball doubleheader came in the seventh inning, while the Trojans had a pair of three-run innings in the 8-1 win.

Riley Wood went the distance in the circle for Atlantic and gave up just two hits, one by Degase and the other by Brynn Isaacson. Degase scored the only run, driven in by Janessa Woolsey.

Andi Woods pitched the entire game for Clarinda. She struck out two and gave up 10 hits, six walks and eight runs, four earned.

Clarinda finished play Tuesday with a 4-3 record, 2-2 in the conference.

Clarinda baseball and softball are on the road Wednesday for a Hawkeye 10 Conference game against Red Oak.