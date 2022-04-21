Dowling, Beam lead Sidney golf to wins at Red Oak

The Sidney golf teams earned wins Tuesday, April 19, with the boys beating Fremont-Mills and Red Oak and the girls downing Red Oak at the Red Oak Country Club.

Sidney’s Kyle Beam was boys medalist with a 38 as Sidney shot a 166 to beat Fremont-Mills’ 174 and Red Oak’s 198.

Sidney’s Avery Dowling was girls medalist with a 46 and the Cowgirls posted a 222 to beat Red Oak’s 244.

Addey Lydon of Red Oak was girls runner-up with a 51.

The next best Cowgirl was Ellie Ward, who shot a 57. Ava Osborn shot a 58 and Sycily Baker-Hall a 61 to complete the team score. Other Cowgirls in the field were Jaimie Moyer’s 70 and Matty Christiansen’s 71.

Beam was one stroke better than teammate Hayden Thompson to lead the boys field.

Cooper Marvel and Jake Malcom led Fremont-Mills with 42s while Cyrus Mensen’s 47 was Red Oak’s low score.

Cole Jorgenson also had a 42 for Sidney with Kellen Rose’s 47 completing the team score. Will Bryant added a 48 and Grant Whitehead a 64 for the Cowboys.

The Sidney girls travel to the Lewis Central Tournament Thursday while the Sidney boys host a tournament Saturday.