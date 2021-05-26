Dowling becomes first Cowgirl to qualify for state golf

Sidney sophomore Avery Dowling made history at a Class 1A regional golf final Monday, May 24.

Dowling became the first Cowgirl ever to qualify for the state golf tournament. Dowling shot a 92 to finish fourth overall at the Class 1A regional final at Crestwood Hills near Anita.

She’ll compete in the Class 1A state tournament June 1-2 at the Ames Golf and Country Club.

Dowling led the Cowgirls to a fourth-place team finish with a 407. The Cowgirls were just eight shots behind runner-up Westwood and 15 behind champion Boyer Valley, who both advance as teams to the state field. Kingsley-Pierson finished third, four shots ahead of Sidney. CAM and St. Albert were also within 20 shots of qualifying as a team.

Dowling was one of four individuals not on a qualifying team to also move on with Griswold’s Jenna Reynolds winning the tournament with a 90. Dowling was one of four athletes who shot a 92.

Eve Brumbaugh shot a 97 and Faith Brumbaugh added a 98 for the Cowgirls. Tia McClane came in with a 120 to complete Sidney’s team score.

Matty Christiansen shot a 126 and Ellah Pummel a 127 to make up the rest of Sidney’s lineup.