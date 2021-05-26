 Skip to main content
Dowling becomes first Cowgirl to qualify for state golf
Avery Dowling, Sidney

Sidney sophomore Avery Dowling shows off her regional final medal and ticket to the state tournament after qualifying with a fourth-place finish at a Class 1A regional final at Crestwood Hills near Anita Monday, May 24.

 Photo courtesy Janice Shanno/Sidney Community Schools

Sidney sophomore Avery Dowling made history at a Class 1A regional golf final Monday, May 24.

Dowling became the first Cowgirl ever to qualify for the state golf tournament. Dowling shot a 92 to finish fourth overall at the Class 1A regional final at Crestwood Hills near Anita.

She’ll compete in the Class 1A state tournament June 1-2 at the Ames Golf and Country Club.

Dowling led the Cowgirls to a fourth-place team finish with a 407. The Cowgirls were just eight shots behind runner-up Westwood and 15 behind champion Boyer Valley, who both advance as teams to the state field. Kingsley-Pierson finished third, four shots ahead of Sidney. CAM and St. Albert were also within 20 shots of qualifying as a team.

Dowling was one of four individuals not on a qualifying team to also move on with Griswold’s Jenna Reynolds winning the tournament with a 90. Dowling was one of four athletes who shot a 92.

Eve Brumbaugh shot a 97 and Faith Brumbaugh added a 98 for the Cowgirls. Tia McClane came in with a 120 to complete Sidney’s team score.

Matty Christiansen shot a 126 and Ellah Pummel a 127 to make up the rest of Sidney’s lineup.

