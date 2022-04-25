 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dowling, Cowgirls place second at Lewis Central Tournament

Avery Dowling, Sidney

Sidney junior Avery Dowling tees off at the Lewis Central girls golf tournament Thursday, April 21.

 Joe Shearer/The Daily Nonpareil

The Sidney girls golf team shot a 399 for 18 holes to finish second at the Lewis Central Tournament Thursday, April 21, at Fox Run in Council Bluffs.

Additionally, Sidney’s Avery Dowling was the individual runner-up with an 83. Dowling’s score matched champion Brooklyn Currin of Treynor. The top two were seven strokes clear of the rest of the field.

The Cowgirls were 15 strokes behind Treynor for the team championship in the six-team field. Glenwood took third with a 432.

The rest of the team score for Sidney was made up by the tournament’s eighth, ninth and 10th-place finishers. Eve Brumbaugh took eighth with a 104. Ellie Ward’s 104 gave her ninth and Faith Brumbaugh finished 10th with a 108.

Sycily Baker-Hall and Matty Christiansen completed Sidney’s lineup with Baker-Hall ending with a 114 and Christiansen a 126.

Next up for the Cowgirls is a trip to East Mills Tuesday for a Corner Conference dual.

