The Sidney girls golf team cruised to the Corner Conference Tournament title, led by the field’s top two finishers, while the Sidney boys finished second in an extremely tight three-team race Wednesday, May 3, at the Griswold Golf and Country Club.

The Cowgirls put up a team score of 387, beating runner-up East Mills by 99 strokes. Essex-Stanton finished third with a 503.

Sidney’s Avery Dowling was the individual champion by a single stroke with a 91. Teammate Eve Brumbaugh won the tiebreaker for runner-up honors from Griswold’s Joanna Reynolds. Linsey Keiser of Griswold earned the fourth and final individual medal with a 93.

The Sidney boys carded a 358, one stroke behind champion Fremont-Mills and two better than third-place East Mills. Essex-Stanton was fourth with a 400.

Hayden Thompson led the Cowboys with an 82 to earn the individual runner-up medal. He was two strokes better than Griswold’s Kamron Brownlee and Kyler Williams of East Mills, but 11 strokes behind Keith Thompson of Hamburg.

Will Bryant joined Thompson in the 80s for the Sidney boys, firing an 88. Grant Whitehead’s 92 and a 96 from Kolt Payne made up Sidney’s team score. Sidney also got a 97 from Michael Hensley and a 108 from Isaac Hutt.

Derek Bartlett was Essex-Stanton’s top golfer on the day, carding a 98. Kaden Buick and Johnny Resh added matching 100s, while Kywin Tibben completed the team score with a 102. Jacob Robinette scored a 104 and Jacob Martin a 111 for the Trojans.

On the girls side, it was Sidney's third straight team title and the second in a row for Dowling. Ellie Ward and Sycily Baker-Hall joined Dowling and Brumbaugh in making up Sidney’s team score, both with a 102. Ellah Pummel shot a 127 and Kiara Kersten a 137 for the Cowgirls.

Leah Sandin led the Essex-Stanton girls with a 109. Jenna Stephens added a 127, Brianne Johnson a 133 and Olivia Baker a 134 to make up the team score for the Trojanettes. Other Essex-Stanton athletes in the field were Riley Burke with a 138 and Addy Resh’s 139.

The Sidney girls have one more regular season event left as they travel to Mount Ayr for a quad Monday. The postseason is next for everyone else, with Sidney hosting a boys sectional Wednesday that also includes Essex-Stanton. Sidney also hosts a girls first round regional tournament Friday, which also includes Essex-Stanton.