Sidney senior Avery Dowling won the individual title by a single stroke and led the Cowgirls to the team championship at the Lewis Central Girls Golf Invitational, held on a cool, wet day at Fox Run in Council Bluffs Thursday, April 20.

Dowling’s 88 was one stroke better than Treynor’s Brooklynn Currin, who was six strokes ahead of third-place finisher Brynn Knaus of Red Oak.

Two more Cowgirls nabbed spots in the top 10, with Ellie Ward and Sycily Baker-Hall shooting matching 101s to finish seventh and eighth.

Sidney’s team score ended up at a 404, beating Treynor by 18 strokes. Logan-Magnolia finished third with a 426.

Marley Shull completed Sidney’s team score with a 114. Ellah Pummel was also in Sidney’s lineup and fired a 125.

The Cowgirls are back home Tuesday for a Corner Conference dual against East Mills.