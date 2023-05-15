The Sidney and Essex-Stanton girls golf teams advanced to a regional final by finishing first and third at the Class 1A First Round Regional Golf Tournament Friday, May 12, at the Fremont County Golf Course in Sidney.

The Cowgirls rolled to the team title with a 401, well ahead of Southwest Valley’s 443. With the host Cowgirls finishing in the top two, the third-place team also advances and that was Essex-Stanton with a 466.

The Cowgirls and Trojanettes both advance to a Class 1A Regional Final Wednesday, May 17, at Crestwood Hills in Anita, hosted by CAM.

Sidney’s Avery Dowling won the individual title by 13 strokes, shooting an 83. Teammate Ellie Ward was fifth with a 102.

Eve Brumbaugh’s 106 and a 110 from Sycily Baker-Hall completed Sidney’s team score. There were two other Cowgirls in the field. Ellah Pummel scored a 112 and Kiara Kersten carded a 143.

Leah Sandin led the Essex-Stanton girls with a 107, followed by Brianne Johnson’s 111. Riley Burke fired a 118 and Addy Resh a 130 to complete the team score for the Trojanettes. Olivia Baker carded a 135 and Mariska Kirchert a 167 for the other two Essex-Stanton scores.