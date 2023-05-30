Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Sidney girls golf team finished seventh in their first appearance at the Class 1A State Tournament, played Thursday, May 25, and Friday, May 26, at Cedar Pointe in Boone.

Additionally, Sidney senior Avery Dowling finished her career with a ninth-place state medal, her first medal in three state appearances.

“It’s so amazing to finally meet a goal that I had set since my first trip to the state tournament my sophomore year,” Dowling said. “It gave me more confidence in my golf game and reflected upon all of the hard work I have put into this sport. This was the cherry on top for my Sidney sports career and I’m so thankful I was able to participate in everything I did in high school.”

The Cowgirls finished with a two-day total of 801 to finish seventh in the 10-team field. After a 415 on day one, all six Cowgirls improved their score day two to fire a 386, the fifth best score in the field on Friday.

“I’m very proud of how the girls handled the situation of playing at state,” Sidney head coach Janice Shanno said. “The moment is hard to replicate for someone that hasn’t been there before and the girls struggled to relax on day one. The girls played so much better on day two because they knew they could play better, but the only way was to relax and have fun.”

Sidney’s 801 was eight shots out of sixth place and 30 behind third. Grundy Center won the team title with a 706.

Grundy Center’s Abbie Lindeman fired a two-day total of 159 to win the tournament, beating New London’s Taylor Phillips by one stroke. Dowling ended with a 181 to take ninth, firing a second day 89 after opening with a 92.

“I feel like I played decent overall,” Dowling said. “I struggled during some parts of the day and there were definitely some strokes I could have easily taken off. It wasn’t an easy course and each golf course has different challenges, so I just had to adjust as I played.”

Shanno said she was able to tell Dowling that she medaled prior to the official announcement and said being able to do that was “a great feeling.”

“Avery has been a competitor from our first days together,” Shanno said. “The relief that she had met a goal that she had had for three years was wonderful to experience with her. Her work ethic shows the younger players the way to continue to improve each day through hard work.”

This was Dowling’s third state appearance, but first competing with her team.

“Having my team with me at state this year was so much more fun and rewarding,” Dowling said. “I was able to talk and joke with the girls during the practice round and I was super happy they got to experience it as well.”

Dowling was one of two seniors on this year’s Cowgirls. The other, Sycily Baker-Hall, finished her career in style. After a 120 on Thursday, she shaved an incredible 24 strokes off of that with a personal best score of 96 Friday to finish her career.

“Sycily played so well and shot her PR for the final round of her high school career,” Shanno said. “She has played some very good golf this season, so it was great to see her have a day like that.”

Eve Brumbaugh finished with the second best score for the Cowgirls. She shot a 99 and a 98 for a two-day total of 197 to finish tied for 31st in the field of 73. Ellie Ward followed a 106 Thursday with a 103 Friday for a 209 to tie her for 43rd. Baker-Hall completed Sidney’s team score with a 216 to finish 49th.

Ellah Pummel and Kiara Kersten also bettered their scores on day two. Pummel went 118-113 for a 231 and Kersten finished 154-152 for a 306.

Shanno said seeing every athlete on her team improve during the final day and finish the season with a trophy was a great way to end the season.

“The improvement each of them made during the season to give themselves a chance of making the state tournament was fun to be a part of with each of them,” Shanno said. “I know it was on my mind this season after such a close call last year to have the goal of making the state tournament. The girls worked each day, especially on the little things, to be able to fight through and make good swings when it counted.”