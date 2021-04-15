 Skip to main content
Dowling earns medal in Oakland
Dowling earns medal in Oakland

Avery Dowling, Sidney

Sidney sophomore Avery Dowling tees off at the Cowgirls' season-opening match vs. Essex-Stanton. Dowling won the first two events of her season.

 Photo by Becki Franks for Page County Newspapers

Sidney sophomore Avery Dowling shot a 42 to win a golf triangular at Oakland by 11 strokes Monday, April 12.

The Cowgirls were the only one of the three competing teams that had the four athletes needed to field a team score. They shot a 223.

Riverside and Underwood both had three athletes compete. Riverside’s Addison Brink was the meet’s runner-up with a 53.

Eve Brumbaugh was third overall and next for the Cowgirls with a 55, followed by Faith Brumbaugh’s 60 and matching 66s from Sycily Hall and Ellah Pummel. Hall’s 66 completed Sidney’s team score.

Matty Christiansen shot a 70 for the Cowgirls.

