Dowling, Jorgenson lead Sidney golf to season opening wins

Avery Dowling, Sidney

Sidney junior Avery Dowling chips from just off the first green during the Cowgirls' home win over Essex/Stanton Friday, April 1. Dowling's 43 was 11 strokes ahead of the field to earn medalist honors.

The Sidney boys and girls golf teams opened the season with easy wins Friday, April 1, at the Fremont County Golf Course.

The Sidney boys shot a 177 to beat Essex/Stanton’s 237 and East Atchison, who had just three athletes compete. Four are needed for a team score.

The Essex/Stanton girls also had just three athletes compete while the Cowgirls fired a 214 to win the dual.

Avery Dowling led the Cowgirls with a 43 to earn medalist honors by 11 strokes. Teammate Faith Brumbaugh was runner-up with a 54.

Eve Brumbaugh’s 56 and Ellie Ward’s 61 made up the rest of the team score for Sidney while Matty Christiansen shot a 63 and Ellah Pummel a 68 to complete Sidney’s lineup.

Abby Burke led Essex/Stanton with a 57, one shot better than teammate Allie Sandin. Leah Sandin rounded out Essex/Stanton’s lineup with a 61.

Cole Jorgenson took medalist honors in the boys triangular with a 42. He beat teammate Kyle Beam on the tiebreak hole as Beam also shot a 42. Sidney’s Hayden Thompson was just one stroke off the pace to finish third.

Kellen Rose wrapped up Sidney’s team score with a 50. Richard Rost and Christian Harris fired matching 60s for Sidney.

Kywin Tibben led Essex/Stanton with a 54. Dylan Barrett added a 59, Brice Sederburg a 61 and Tony Racine a 63 to make up Essex/Stanton’s team score. The Trojans also got a 65 from Ian Thompson and a 66 from Jacob Martin.

River Dow led East Atchison with a 57.

Essex/Stanton returns to the course Monday at Griswold. The Sidney girls travel to St. Albert Tuesday, and then both Sidney teams are at Red Oak Thursday.

