Dowling, Payne lead Cowgirls to season opening win

The Sidney Cowgirls opened the basketball season with a win Thursday, Dec. 3, downing Johnson-Brock (Neb.) 44-36 at home.

The Cowgirls started well, leading 16-6 after one quarter and 29-15 at halftime.

Avery Dowling and Kaden Payne were the leaders on the night for the Cowgirls. Dowling scored 11 points, making three of the team’s five 3-point shots. She added seven rebounds. Payne nearly had a double-double with 10 points and nine rebounds.

Alexis Massey ended the night with seven points and seven rebounds. Chay Ward added six points and five rebounds.

Makenna Laumann and Camryn Holecek scored four points each while Harley Spurlock put in two for the Cowgirls.

Emily Hutt didn’t score but finished with four assists. Spurlock finished with a team best three steals.

Boys Game

The Sidney Cowboys struggled on the offensive end in their home and season opener, taking a 56-44 loss to Johnson-Brock (Neb.) Thursday, Dec. 3.

The Cowboys led 8-0 early but shot just 25% from the field and 14% from behind the 3-point line.