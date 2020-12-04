Dowling, Payne lead Cowgirls to season opening win

The Sidney Cowgirls opened the basketball season with a win Thursday, Dec. 3, downing Johnson-Brock (Neb.) 44-36 at home.
The Cowgirls started well, leading 16-6 after one quarter and 29-15 at halftime.
Avery Dowling and Kaden Payne were the leaders on the night for the Cowgirls. Dowling scored 11 points, making three of the team’s five 3-point shots. She added seven rebounds. Payne nearly had a double-double with 10 points and nine rebounds.
Alexis Massey ended the night with seven points and seven rebounds. Chay Ward added six points and five rebounds.
Makenna Laumann and Camryn Holecek scored four points each while Harley Spurlock put in two for the Cowgirls.
Emily Hutt didn’t score but finished with four assists. Spurlock finished with a team best three steals.
Boys Game
The Sidney Cowboys struggled on the offensive end in their home and season opener, taking a 56-44 loss to Johnson-Brock (Neb.) Thursday, Dec. 3.
The Cowboys led 8-0 early but shot just 25% from the field and 14% from behind the 3-point line.
The early edge held for a 10-6 lead after one quarter, but the Cowboys trailed 23-19 at halftime and the lead grew from there thanks in part to the outside shooting of the Eagles.
Cole Jorgenson made 10-of-11 free throws to help secure 17 points in leading the Cowboys on the offensive end. Jorgenson also contributed three rebounds.
Garett Phillips also found double figures with 10 points while adding seven rebounds.
Cole Stenzel ended with nine points for the Cowboys. Kyle Beam, Taylor McFail, Leighton Whipple and Matthew Benedict all scored two.
Conner Behrends joined Phillips with a team best seven rebounds. McFail added six and Benedict finished with four and added four assists.
The Cowboys and Cowgirls travel to Stanton Friday to open Corner Conference play.
