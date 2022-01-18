Dowling shines in Cowgirl road win

The Sidney Cowgirls overcame a three-point first quarter to earn a 43-37 win at Nebraska City Lourdes, while the Cowboys gave up 42 first half points in a 67-39 road loss to the Knights Saturday, Jan. 15.

Avery Dowling had a big night for the Cowgirls, scoring 23 points and collecting six rebounds, three steals and three assists.

Sidney improved to 6-5 on the season, but not before trailing 7-3 after the first quarter. The Cowgirls evened the score at 14 going into halftime and led 25-23 after the third period.

Makenna Laumann added seven points, four rebounds and three steals off the bench for Sidney. Chay Ward and Kaden Payne scored six points each, with Ward grabbing six rebounds and Payne three.

Harley Spurlock scored one point and had a team high nine rebounds. Emily Hutt chipped in with four assists for the Cowgirls.

Lourdes jumped out to a 20-9 advantage after the first quarter in the boys game and extended that lead to 42-24 by halftime. Lourdes had a 57-31 lead after the third quarter.

Cole Jorgenson was the only Cowboy to reach double figures, scoring 13 points. He added three rebounds.

Garett Phillips put in eight points and controlled three rebounds. Braedon Godfread and Grant Whitehead scored six points each with Godfread leading the Cowboys with five rebounds and Whitehead leading the team with three assists.

Matthew Benedict, Nik Peters and Jeryn Parmer all scored two points for Sidney.

The loss was the fourth straight to start the calendar year as the Cowboys dropped to 6-4 on the season.