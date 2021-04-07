 Skip to main content
Dowling takes medalist honors, Cowgirls 2nd in Council Bluffs
Dowling takes medalist honors, Cowgirls 2nd in Council Bluffs

Avery Dowling, Sidney

Sidney sophomore Avery Dowling tees off at the Cowgirls' season-opening match vs. Essex-Stanton. Dowling won the first two events of her season.

 Photo by Becki Franks for Page County Newspapers

Sidney sophomore Avery Dowling shot a 48 to win medalist honors at the St. Albert triangular Tuesday, April 6, at Fox Run in Council Bluffs.

St. Albert won the three-team event with a team score of 228. Sidney was next with a 245, followed by Thomas Jefferson’s 288.

Dowling finished the nine holes in 48 strokes, two better than St. Albert’s Lainey Sheffield.

“It makes me feel good,” Dowling said about the win. “It boosts my confidence a bit more. If I hit a bad shot, I know I can go to the next one and feel good.”

The other three scores making up Sidney’s team score were in the 60s. Faith Brumbaugh shot a 63, Eve Brumbaugh a 65 and Matty Christiansen a 69 for the Cowgirls. Kennedy Shull and Sycily Hall both shot a 75 to complete Sidney’s lineup.

The Cowgirls are on the road again Thursday at Griswold. Red Oak will also compete in the triangular.

-Daily Nonpareil Sports Editor Peter Huguenin contributed to this story.

