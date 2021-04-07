Dowling takes medalist honors, Cowgirls 2nd in Council Bluffs

From local little league diamonds to the big league ballparks baseball is returning to our lives! Although there is still work to be done to have that normalcy we once had; the crack of a bat, pop of a glove, and cheer of a win will bring smiles to baseball fans across the country. Those smiles and the banter back and forth of which team is better, was that a ball or strike(?), and he was out(!) brings us closer together no matter what the circumstances are.