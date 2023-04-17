The Sidney girls and boys golf teams were a bit shorthanded Friday, April 14, but Avery Dowling was able to lead the girls to a triangular win at Griswold and Hayden Thompson led the boys to a runner-up finish.

The Sidney boys shot a 201, six strokes behind Griswold and well ahead of Hamburg’s 255. The Sidney girls ended with a 229, beating Hamburg’s 261. Griswold didn’t have enough athletes to post a team score.

Dowling’s 43 beat the girls field by six strokes.

Dowling had just three teammates on the course with her. Sycily Baker-Hall was next for the Cowgirls with a 56. Ellah Pummel added a 63 and Kiara Kersten a 67.

Thompson finished with a 39 to edge Griswold’s Kamron Brownlee by one stroke and Keith Thompson of Hamburg by two for medalist honors.

Michael Hensley fired a 49 for the Cowboys. A 56 from Kolt Payne and Isaac Hutt’s 57 made up the remainder of the team score. Christian Harris was also in the Sidney lineup and ended with a 58.

Next for both Sidney teams is a trip to Red Oak Tuesday.