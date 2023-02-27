Sidney senior Avery Dowling will compete in the Iowa Girls Coaches Association All-Star Series in April.

Dowling was one of 30 athletes selected to play on one of three Class 1A teams for the Larry Niemeyer Senior Girls Basketball Games.

Dowling will play on the Class 1A White team and will be coached by Darcy Fair of Riceville. Her team will play the class 1A Grey team that features Corner Conference rivals Jenna Stephens of Stanton and Emily Williams of East Mills Sunday, April 2, at noon at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids.

There is also a Class 1A Select team that will play the Class 2A Select team that day as well.

Dowling averaged 9.3 points and five rebounds per game this season for the Cowgirls.