The wrestling season that just concluded was celebrated in Clarinda Monday, March 6 at the program’s annual end-of-season banquet.

Karson Downey highlighted the season for the Cardinals as the program’s lone state qualifier and he was also named the Most Valuable Wrestler for the season.

Not only was the boys team recognized, but the first girls wrestling team in Clarinda history was honored as well.

Freshmen Kambry Gordon and Jalon Olson both finished above .500 for the season and combined to win 39 matches. Both earned varsity letters and the Distinguished Academic Achievement Award from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union for having a team GPA above 3.25.

The Clarinda boys also earned the Distinguished Academic Achievement Award for a GPA above 3.25, with theirs coming from the Iowa High School Athletic Association.

The Cardinal boys struggled with numbers all season, winning just six duals. While the upper weights were strong for much of the winter, they had very few athletes to put on the mat in the lower weights, putting them at a major disadvantage for the dual season.

While head coach Jared Bevins said it was a disappointing season, he is excited because everyone is coming back with three juniors, six sophomores and two freshmen earning letters this season.

Besides qualifying for the state tournament and joining the 100-win club, Downey was also a Hawkeye 10 Conference and District champion. He finished in the top 12 at 182 pounds at the Class 2A state tournament last month.

Teammate and junior classmate Jase Wilmes joined the 60-win club this season.