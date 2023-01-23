Downey, Scamman, Wilmes runner-up at Harris Invite

The Shenandoah boys wrestling team finished seventh and just nine points away from a top five team finish at the John J. Harris Invitational, held Friday, Jan. 20, and Saturday, Jan. 21, and hosted by Southwest Valley.

Shenandoah’s Cole Scamman and Clarinda’s Karson Downey and Jase Wilmes led coverage area teams with runner-up individual finishes.

The Mustangs scored 82 points, just 0.5 points behind Red Oak and nine behind fifth-place Earlham. There were five teams within five points of the Mustangs.

Clarinda finished 17th with 59 points, while Southwest Iowa scored 41.5 points to finish 18th.

Creston rolled to the team title with 215.5 points, with Winterset and Atlantic completing the top three.

Five of the six Mustangs in the field earned a top six finish in their weight bracket. Scamman led the way with a runner-up finish at 132 pounds. Scamman won two matches Friday, pinning Atlantic’s Jadyn Cox and beating Landon Kirtley of Panorama by a 9-3 decision to advance to the semifinals. Scamman’s Saturday started with a 9-7 won over Creston’s Trey Chesnut. Lenox’s Dylan Stein edged Scamman 4-2 in the championship match.

Owen Laughlin added a third-place finish for the Mustangs at 152. Laughlin’s only loss was in the semifinals to Red Oak’s Adam Baier 5-3 in a tiebreak period. Laughlin won his two matches Friday by fall over MVAOCOU’s Koltin Linkenhoker and Cayden Van Meer of Panorama. Laughlin then earned two wins by decision after his loss to Baier. Laughlin beat Jax Mosley of Centerville 10-3 to advance to the third-place match, which he won 6-2 over Washington’s Chase Greiner.

Jayden Dickerson and Ethan Richardson both finished fifth for Shenandoah, while Jacob McGargill took sixth.

Richardson won both of his matches Friday to advance to the semifinals at 195, earning quick pins of Atlantic’s Nathan Keiser and Clarinda’s Mason Nally. Richardson lost by fall to Carter Smuck of Winterset in the semifinals and then had the same result against Colin Jacobs of Southwest Valley. That dropped Richardson into the fifth-place match, where he earned a 13-9 decision over Xavier Adamson of Lenox.

Dickerson pinned Dylan Bartles of Nodaway Valley to start his tournament at 170, but then dropped a 5-3 decision to Ryan Stiles of Earlham in the quarterfinals. Dickerson won his next two consolation matches, pinning Brenna Tunink of AC/GC and beating Owen Hoover of CAM by a 7-1 decision. Dickerson then lost to Eduardo Garcia of Winterset 7-3 to fall into the fifth-place match, which he won by fall over Jordan Martin-England of Lenox.

McGargill opened with a win by fall over Tri-Center’s Titus Humbert at 145, but then fell 8-0 to Missouri Valley’s Riley Radke in the quarterfinals. McGargill battled back with a late fall of Denison’s James Lemon and a 1-0 win over Southwest Valley’s Ian Forsythe. McGargill then lost 11-5 to Ryan Stortenbecker of East Mills and 3-2 to Taven Moore of Riverside to finish sixth.

Jacob Rystrom was also in the field at 182 for the Mustangs and he split his four matches. He earned a 10-5 decision over Brandon Raasch of Nodaway Valley in the second round and took a medical forfeit in his first consolation match. Rystrom lost by fall to Clarinda’s Karson Downey in the quarterfinals and by fall to Ryan Messamaker of Centerville, ending his tournament.

Downey and Wilmes led the Cardinals with runner-up finishes.

Downey didn’t have to wrestle until his quarterfinal win over Shenandoah’s Rystrom at 182. Downey started Saturday with a 10-4 win over Atlantic’s Brenden Casey, but then lost by fall to Kolby Scott of MVAOCOU in the final.

Wilmes won both of his matches Friday at 220 by fall in the first period, beating Carter Richter of AC/GC and Panorama’s Issac Monrroy-Nunez. Wilmes opened Saturday with a second period pin of Jaydn Cooper of Winterset, but then lost by fall in just 23 seconds to undefeated Jaxson Hildebrand of Denison.

Wilmes and Downey were the only two place-winners for the Cardinals. Nally and Dominick Polsley won two matches each.

Nally opened his tournament with a 13-2 major decision over Denison’s Luis Chan before being pinned by Shenandoah’s Richardson. Nally came back to pin Cristian Monrroy-Nunez of Panorama in the second period, but then lost by fall to Xavier Adamson of Lenox.

Polsley opened his tournament with a 13 second pin of ACGC’s Tunink at 170. Polsley then lost by fall to Winterset’s Garcia in the quarterfinals before earning a quick fall of MVAOCOU’s Thomas Sisco. Polsley’s tournament ended when he lost by fall in the second period to Martin-England of Lenox.

Leland Woodruff earned one win at 160 for the Cardinals. He beat Atlantic’s Donovan Hedrington 11-5 in his first match, but then lost by fall to CAM’s Brian South in the quarterfinals. Woodruff then lost a 9-2 decision to Brian Snyder of Centerville.

Landen Carson and Ryan Skeripski both lost first round matches by fall, eliminating them from the tournament.

Southwest Iowa had eight athletes in the field, but only two earned top six honors in Seth Ettleman and Sam Daly.

Ettleman led the Warriors with a fourth-place finish at 120. He won his two Friday matches by technical fall over Ashton Boswell of Southwest Valley and Josh Winey of Earlham. Ettleman then lost by fall in the third period of his semifinal match against Tegan Slaybaugh of AC/GC. Ettleman battled back to beat Josh Hass of Atlantic 8-4 before losing a 2-0 decision to Creston’s Christian Ahrens for third.

Daly finished sixth at 220. He opened with a quick pin over Centerville’s Logan Caraccio before losing a 6-4 decision to Cole Binning of Clarke/Murray in the quarterfinals. Daly won his next two matches. He earned a 20-5 technical fall over Jake Sazama of Missouri Valley and then pinned Dillon Inman of Southwest Valley. Daly’s tournament ended with two losses, both by second period fall, to Cooper of Winterset and Miles Mundorf of Atlantic.

Gabe Johnson was the only other Warrior to earn multiple wins. He opened with a win by fall over Bedford’s Caden Mann at 126 before losing 8-6 in a sudden victory period to Creston’s Lincoln Keeler in the quarterfinals. Johnson came back to pin CAM’s Tristan Becker, but lost by fall to TJ Nutt of MVAOCOU, one win shy of placing.

Kurt Speed and Brandon Orozco won one match each for Southwest Iowa. Orozco opened with a win by fall over Vinny Zappia of Missouri Valley at 285 before losing 3-2 to Payton Jacobe of AC/GC and by fall to Sawyer Wilkinson of Southwest Valley.

Speed lost a 4-1 decision to A.C. Roller of Riverside in the second round at 160. Speed pinned Bracken Collier of Mount Ayr in his first consolation match, but then was pinned by Trenton Beck of Lenox.

Blake Schaaf, Philip Gardner and Flynt Bell were also in the field for the Warriors, but were unable to earn a win.

Next for the Mustangs and Warriors is a trip to Atlantic Thursday for a quad with the host Trojans and St. Albert. The Cardinals are off until they host the Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament Saturday.