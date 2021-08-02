Dukes earns first team all-conference honors

There were five Clarinda Cardinals and two Shenandoah Mustangs recognized as members of the Hawkeye 10 Conference all-conference baseball teams, released Thursday, July 29.

Clarinda junior Cooper Neal and senior Michael Shull were both first team selections, along with Shenandoah freshman Hunter Dukes.

Neal was one of six unanimous picks to the first team and was named as a third baseman and a pitcher.

Neal’s 35 hits were most on the Cardinals and he also led the team with 32 RBIs. He hit .365 and was on base at a .427 clip. On the mound, Neal earned five wins and struck out 32 batters over 39 innings.

Shull was named to the first team as a center fielder and pitcher. He led the team in innings pitched (50 2/3) and strikeouts (65), while boasting a 2.21 ERA. He led the team with 34 runs scored and hit .333 for the season with five doubles, two home runs and 30 stolen bases.

Shenandoah’s Dukes had a team-best 45 hits, including three doubles and six triples. He scored 34 runs and hit .441 for the season while stealing 30 bases. He made the team as an outfielder/utility selection.

Clarinda sophomores Tadyn Brown and Wyatt Schmitt were both second team selections.