Dukes earns first team all-conference honors

There were five Clarinda Cardinals and two Shenandoah Mustangs recognized as members of the Hawkeye 10 Conference all-conference baseball teams, released Thursday, July 29.
Clarinda junior Cooper Neal and senior Michael Shull were both first team selections, along with Shenandoah freshman Hunter Dukes.
Neal was one of six unanimous picks to the first team and was named as a third baseman and a pitcher.
Neal’s 35 hits were most on the Cardinals and he also led the team with 32 RBIs. He hit .365 and was on base at a .427 clip. On the mound, Neal earned five wins and struck out 32 batters over 39 innings.
Shull was named to the first team as a center fielder and pitcher. He led the team in innings pitched (50 2/3) and strikeouts (65), while boasting a 2.21 ERA. He led the team with 34 runs scored and hit .333 for the season with five doubles, two home runs and 30 stolen bases.
Shenandoah’s Dukes had a team-best 45 hits, including three doubles and six triples. He scored 34 runs and hit .441 for the season while stealing 30 bases. He made the team as an outfielder/utility selection.
Clarinda sophomores Tadyn Brown and Wyatt Schmitt were both second team selections.
Brown made the team as a second baseman after finishing the year with 29 hits, 17 RBIs and 20 stolen bases.
Schmitt was a utility selection. He finished with a .315 average with 28 hits and 19 RBIs. He also won three games on the mound and struck out 41 batters.
Clarinda senior Jon McCall and Shenandoah senior Braden Knight were both named honorable mention all-conference, McCall as an outfielder and Knight as a shortstop.
McCall finished the year with 22 hits and 20 runs scored.
Knight ended the year with 29 hits, 11 for extra bases. He also finished with 16 RBIs.
Neal was one of six unanimous first team picks. The other five were Denison’s Braiden Heiden, Blake Pottebaum of Kuemper, Lewis Central’s Aron Harrington and Cy Patterson and Isaac Sherrill of St. Albert.
The other first team selections were: Carter Wessel of Denison, Kayden Anderson and Jayme Fritts of Glenwood, Harlan’s Joey Moser, Kuemper’s Austin Tigges and JC Dermody and Cael Malskeit and Jonah Pomrenke of Lewis Central.
Other second team selections were: Grant Sturm and Lane Nelson of Atlantic, Creston’s Gannon Greenwalt, Trey Brotherton and Nathan Gallup of Denison, Glenwood’s Austin Patton, Alex Monson and Isaiah Ahrenholtz of Harlan, Cal Wanninger of Kuemper. Luke Meyer and Casey Clair of Lewis Central, Red Oak’s Dawson Bond and Brendan Monahan and Colton Brennan of St. Albert.
Joining McCall and Knight as honorable mention selections were: Atlantic’s Wyatt Redinbaugh, Creston’s Cael Turner, Evan Turin and Jaxson Hildebrand of Denison, Trent Patton of Glenwood, Luke Musich and Teagan Kasperbauer of Harlan, Kuemper’s Luke Hicks, Lewis Central’s Britton Bond, Garrett Couse of Red Oak and the St. Albert trio of Eric Matthai, Carter White and Luke Hubbard.
The final Hawkeye 10 Conference baseball standings are below.
Lewis Central 17-3
Kuemper 16-4
St. Albert 15-5
Denison 13-7
Glenwood 11-9
Clarinda 10-10
Harlan 10-10
Atlantic 8-12
Creston 6-14
Shenandoah 2-18
Red Oak 2-18