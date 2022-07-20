Dukes, Lorimor earn all-conference honors

Shenandoah sophomores Hunter Dukes and Camden Lorimor were named to the Hawkeye 10 Conference all-conference baseball teams, released Tuesday, July 19, by the conference.

The all-conference team was made up of 16 first team selections, 17 second team picks and 15 athletes were named honorable mention.

Dukes was a second team selection after leading the Mustangs with a .364 batting average for the season as well as 28 hits, 20 runs scored and 15 RBIs. He was a first team selection last season.

Lorimor was an honorable mention all-conference pick. He hit .312 for the Mustangs with 12 runs scored and nine RBIs. Lorimor also threw 23 innings, striking out 24 batters with a 3.96 ERA.

The full Hawkeye 10 All-Conference baseball team is below.

First Team *denotes unanimous selection

Clarinda: *Cole Baumgart and *Cooper Neal. Creston: Gannon Greenwalt. Denison: Trey Brotherton. Glenwood: *Kayden Anderson and Trent Patton. Harlan: Alex Monson, *Joey Moser and *Cade Sears. Kuemper: Logan Sibenaller. Lewis Central: *Britton Bond, *JC Dermody, Payton Fort and *Aron Harrington. Red Oak: Dawson Bond. St. Albert: DJ Weilage.

Second Team

Atlantic: Lane Nelson and Wyatt Redinbaugh. Clarinda: Tadyn Brown and James McCall. Creston: Kyle Strider and Cael Turner. Denison: Jaxon Wessel. Glenwood: JD Colpitts and Jayme Fritts. Harlan: Teagon Kasperbauer. Kuemper: Benicio Lujano and Cal Wanninger. Lewis Central: Casey Clair and Devin Nailor. Red Oak: Landon Couse. Shenandoah: Hunter Dukes. St. Albert: Dan McGrath.

Honorable Mention

Atlantic: Carter Pellet. Clarinda: Wyatt Schmitt and Creighton Tuzzio. Creston: Dylan Hoepker. Denison: Harrison Dahm and Hunter Emery. Glenwood: Risto Lappala and Nolan Little. Harlan: Braydon Ernst. Kuemper: Carter Putney. Lewis Central: Ty Thomson and Luke Woltmann. Red Oak: Chase Roeder. Shenandoah: Camden Lorimor. St. Albert: Cael Hobbs.