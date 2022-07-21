Dukes named all-district baseball

Five Clarinda Cardinals and one Shenandoah Mustang have earned all-district baseball recognition.

The Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association released their all-district selections Wednesday, June 20.

Shenandoah sophomore Hunter Dukes was a first team selection at catcher. Dukes was one of two catchers on the first team after hitting .364 for the season.

Clarinda had three athletes named to the 15-athlete first team. There were also 15 selected to the second team.

Senior Cooper Neal was one of three pitchers on the team after winning five games during the season with an ERA under two. Junior Tadyn Brown was the top all-district pick at second base and sophomore Cole Baumgart was one of the three utility selections to the first team. Baumgart hit .435 for the season and Brown .350.

Clarinda junior James McCall was a second team selection at pitcher, while classmate Wyatt Schmitt was a second team selection in the outfield. McCall won six games on the mound for the Cardinals with a 2.45 ERA while Schmitt hit an even .300.