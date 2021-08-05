Dukes named first team all-district

There were five Clarinda Cardinals and two Shenandoah Mustangs who earned all-district honors from the Iowa Baseball Coaches Association.

The IBCA released a first and second team for five different districts in Class 2A Monday, Aug. 2. All-district teams in the other three classes were released as well.

Clarinda senior Michael Shull, junior Cooper Neal and sophomore Wyatt Schmitt and Shenandoah freshman Hunter Dukes were all named to the Southwest District’s first team.

Shull was one of three pitchers on the first team. Neal was the third baseman and Schmitt and Dukes took two of the three outfield positions.

Shull won six games on the mound during the season, finishing with 65 strikeouts and a 2.21 ERA.

Neal led the Cardinal bats with 32 RBIs and a .365 batting average.

Schmitt hit .315 with 28 hits, 22 runs scored and 19 RBIs.

Dukes finished the year with a .441 batting average with 45 hits, including six triples. He scored 34 runs and drove in 15.