Dukes named Shenandoah Baseball Outstanding Player

Shenandoah Baseball Awards

The Shenandoah baseball team held their annual postseason banquet Tuesday, Aug. 16. Team awards were handed out during the evening. The team award winners are pictured: From left, Camden Lorimor (Defensive Player of the Year), Jade Spangler (Pitcher of the Year), Hunter Dukes (Outstanding Player and Offensive Player of the Year), Eli Cameron (Junior Varsity Defensive Player of the Year) and Cole Graham (Junior Varsity Outstanding Player). Not pictured: Dalton Athen (Defensive Player of the Year), Logan Dickerson (Most Improved), Logan Twyman (Newcomer of the Year), Seth Zwickel (Multi Toole), Teagan Brunk (Junior Varsity Offensive Player of the Year), Brody Burdorf (Junior Varsity Pitcher of the Year), Jayden Dickerson (Junior Varsity Defensive Player of the Year), Treyten Foster (Junior Varsity Multi Toole) and Zane McManis (Junior Varsity Most Improved). The Mustangs finished the summer with a 5-21 varsity record and a 10-8 junior varsity record.

 Photo courtesy Brett Roberts

The Shenandoah baseball team held its annual postseason banquet Tuesday, Aug. 16, and Hunter Dukes was named the program's Outstanding Player while also taking home Offensive Player of the Year honors.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Jade Spangler was named Pitcher of the Year, Logan Dickerson Most Improved, Logan Twyman Newcomer of the Year and Dalton Athen and Camden Lorimor Defensive Players of the Year. Seth Zwickel earned the Multi Toole Award, which is named after former Lewis Central and Iowa Hawkeye standout Justin Toole, who played all nine positions in a single minor league game.

Junior varsity awards were also given out. The team also received the Excellence in Academic Achievement award from the Iowa High School Athletic Association.

