Dukes named Shenandoah Baseball Outstanding Player

The Shenandoah baseball team held its annual postseason banquet Tuesday, Aug. 16, and Hunter Dukes was named the program's Outstanding Player while also taking home Offensive Player of the Year honors.

Jade Spangler was named Pitcher of the Year, Logan Dickerson Most Improved, Logan Twyman Newcomer of the Year and Dalton Athen and Camden Lorimor Defensive Players of the Year. Seth Zwickel earned the Multi Toole Award, which is named after former Lewis Central and Iowa Hawkeye standout Justin Toole, who played all nine positions in a single minor league game.