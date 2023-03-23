Clarinda senior Isaac Jones has had a lot of success playing four sports during his time at Clarinda and when asked which sport has been his favorite he said basketball.

His reasoning was quite simple: “being able to dunk.”

Jones is one of nine seniors in the Southwest Iowa Herald coverage area who has played four sports during their high school career.

His leaping ability is what Jones has been known for and has helped him in a standout four-sport career, also competing in football, baseball and track and field for the Cardinals.

Jones is coming off easily the best basketball season of his career as he scored 212 points and secured a team-best 189 rebounds for the Cardinals. He finished his basketball career with 392 points and 299 rebounds. He’s also helped lead Clarinda to three consecutive double-digit win seasons. He said it comes down to the dunking though.

“It’s very fun and I’m one of a select few who can do it,” Jones said, “and I try to take advantage of it as much as I can.”

Jones’ second favorite sport has been football, where he has excelled as a wide receiver and defensive back. He caught 80 passes in his Clarinda career for 1,327 yards and 15 touchdowns. He added 68 tackles and eight interceptions on defense, six of those picks coming his senior season.

He added that he has enjoyed the success the Cardinals have had on the football field as well.

Jones’ other two sports have given him his top two memories of his high school career so far, the substate baseball final his sophomore year, which the Cardinals won to advance to the state tournament, and winning the state high jump title as a sophomore.

Jones’ high jump title as a sophomore was followed up by a state runner-up finish in the long jump last year and he has set goals to win state titles in both this year, something he said will require a lot of work.

“I have to put in work on the cold days when no one else wants to be outside,” Jones said, “and I need to be in the gym when everyone else is on their couch.”

Jones is undecided on his future plans after graduation, but is leaning toward competing in track and field at the next level.

Jones said he’s learned a lot during his four years of playing four sports.

“Discipline,” Jones said, “and how to make friends. (Playing four sports) has helped me with my communication skills and having fun. I want to have fun in everything I do because if it’s not fun there is no point in doing it.”

Jones said he’s already missing the high school sports experience and said if he could redo all of it just to do it all again, he would.