SHENANDOAH — The Shenandoah and Sidney softball teams found their offense early with an eight-run second frame from Shenandoah proving to be the difference in a 14-7 win Wednesday, June 14.

Sidney scored twice in the top of the second to trim Shenandoah’s lead to 3-2 before the eight-run frame. Sidney answered with five in the third inning, however, to make it an 11-7 ball game. The Fillies scored twice in the third and then there was just one total run over the final four innings.

Navaeh Haffner was the big bat in Shenandoah’s lineup. The sophomore catcher doubled in two runs in the second inning and doubled in another run in the third. She also took a bases loaded walk to finish with four RBIs.

“It was just about getting my timing down,” Haffner said on her offensive output, “and not swinging too early or too late.”

All nine starters in the Shenandoah lineup scored at least one run, eight of them had at least one hit and seven drove in at least one run.

“We were focused at the plate in the first two to three innings,” Shenandoah head coach Aaron Burdorf said. “We did a good job of making their pitchers work and had a good approach early, taking five walks in a row. The girls understood that their pitcher was struggling and we took what they gave us. When the opportunity presented itself we hit the ball hard, kept the line moving and had some good approaches at the plate.”

The Fillies took five straight walks with one out in the three-run first inning and then had seven straight hits in the second.

Caroline Rogers finished with two hits — including a double — an RBI and a run scored for Shenandoah. Abbey Dumler had a hit, three RBIs and a run scored. Kassidy Stephens and Jenna Burdorf drove in two runs each. Lynnae Green scored three times. Peyton Athen, Kylie Foutch and Rachel Jones all crossed the plate twice.

Jenna Burdorf started the game in the circle and struggled with her control in the third inning. She ended up walking seven and was charged with all seven runs, five earned. Athen came on with one out in the third inning. She immediately faced the bases loaded and Sidney within four runs, but she struck out the next two. She pitched 4 2/3 scoreless innings, striking out seven.

“We’re super proud of Peyton right now,” Aaron Burdorf said. “She’s throwing lights out and working in and out and up and down. She’s doing a fantastic job of doing her job. Jenna got a little frustrated by the strike zone, but that’s something she has to work through. Peyton did a good job of coming in and closing the door.”

Haffner has stepped in as the full-time catcher this year and has seen and worked with both Fillies pitchers quite a bit. She said being the team’s backstop has its ups and downs.

“I know I won’t have a perfect game catching, but I can have a good game,” Haffner said. “It’s a mental thing and I have to know the ball isn’t going past me. You have to know your pitchers, too, and I feel like I have been working with them for a couple years now and it’s coming together.”

The win was the second in as many nights for the Fillies and pushed their season record to 4-11.

Aunika Hayes started in the circle for Sidney and recorded just one out before Gabi Jacobs came on to pitch. Although she struggled early, Jacobs settled down and gave up just one run over the final three innings.

“We had a little problem finding the strike zone early,” Jacobs said, “so Gabi came in. She’s been a bit sore with a few ailments lately, but she kept going and did a nice job. She threw strikes and had to trust her defense to make plays behind her and we did make some. The last three and a half innings were a lot better (Wednesday) and that’s what we need to build on.”

Jacobs was also Sidney’s leader at the plate with two singles, two walks and an RBI. Fallon Sheldon finished with a hit and an RBI. Mia Foster and Aunika Hayes both had hits and came around to score in Sidney’s two-run second inning.

“Their starting pitcher struggled a bit with the strike zone and when we go up there, we have to have plate discipline,” Dustin Sheldon said. “When we had success (Wednesday), we had good plate discipline. We drew some walks and we used them.”

The Cowgirls fell to 0-10 on the season and Sheldon said the postgame message was to play for each other.

“Your jerseys are identical. They all say the same thing and we all want the same goals,” Dustin Sheldon said. “There isn’t one person who loses the game for us. It takes everyone to win a ball game and the coaches have to do the right things, too. Keep competing and hustle and good things will happen.”

Both teams return to conference play next, with the Cowgirls hosting Fremont-Mills Thursday and the Fillies visiting Clarinda.