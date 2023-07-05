TREYNOR — The Shenandoah bats put up 10 runs over the first three innings and Logan Twyman fired a complete game on the mound in a 10-2 Mustang win over AHSTW in the first round of the Class 2A District 16 Baseball Tournament Monday, July 3, at Treynor.

The win advanced the Mustangs to a district semifinal Wednesday at Clarinda, a team they lost to twice during the regular season.

The Mustangs didn’t waste any time getting to Viking pitcher Jacob Coon. After a pop out to start the game, Cole Graham walked and then stole second. Hunter Dukes followed with a single and then both scored on a double from Camden Lorimor. Gage Herron took a walk and then, with runners at the corners, Dalton Athen bunted his way on and drove in Lorimor. A flyout followed, but Seth Zwickel kept the momentum going with a two-run double giving Shenandoah a 5-0 lead.

The offense continued in the second inning against a new AHSTW pitcher in Nick Denning. Graham singled with one out and then Dukes hit an inside the park home run to center field.

“As soon as the ball came off the bat I had no clue where it went,” Dukes admitted after the game, “but I saw Coach (Brett) Roberts waving me on and on. I got to third base and he said I better get going.”

Dukes was the big bat in the lineup, ending with three hits, two runs scored and two RBIs.

The Mustangs put together a two-out rally in the third inning to add three more runs. Consecutive singles by Eli Cameron and Jade Spangler started the rally and then an AHSTW error scored both and Graham flew around to third base. He then scored on a wild pitch.

“We looked like a confident group at bat,” Roberts said. “We put up five in the first inning. Camden came up big with a two-strike base hit to score two and then Seth, who hasn’t had a ton of at-bats this year, but has had some good swings lately, came through. They played him in and he burned them. I’m proud of him and the work he has put in.”

Zwickel, Lorimor and Dukes all had multi-RBI games, while Graham scored three times and Dukes twice. Eight different Mustangs had a hit in the game.

While the bats were rolling early, Twyman was fantastic on the mound, striking out eight and working around three hits and two walks. He said the offensive support early was huge.

“It was pretty nervous at the beginning of the game,” Twyman said, “but that five run lead took a lot of the nerves away.”

Roberts said he wasn’t surprised the way his freshman came out and pitched.

“We saw what we have seen from (Twyman) most of the year,” Roberts said. “He throws multiple pitches for strikes and the defense was really good behind him. Our best defense is when Logan is on the mound and he pitches to the defense. He had a lot of strikeouts (Monday), but the defense made some huge plays to stop their momentum. Logan has really come on. He wasn’t even starting for us at the beginning of the year, but it didn’t surprise anyone on this team or any of us coaches what Logan is doing on the mound.”

Leadoff extra-base hits in the fifth and sixth innings led to the two Viking runs.

While Roberts was quite happy with the win, he said the offense did slip into some bad habits late in the game, something they can’t afford to do Wednesday when they travel to Clarinda, a team they didn’t score against in two meetings this season.

“We have to throw it well, play good defense and keep them off the bases,” Roberts said. “When they get on base, we have to slow their speed down. We have to have better at-bats and be prepared with the same approach we had the first couple innings (Monday). We haven’t played (Clarinda) full strength. We didn’t have Hunter either time we played them and he makes a huge difference. I told the guys, it’s postseason play and anything can happen. We have to be prepared to play seven innings and keep that focus.”