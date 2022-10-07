 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
East Atchison beats Trojanette volleyball

Cindy Swain, Essex

Essex junior Cindy Swain takes a swing during the Trojanettes' home loss to Heartland Christian Monday, Sept. 19.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

The Essex Trojanettes welcomed one of the top volleyball teams in northwest Missouri to Essex Thursday, Oct. 6, and saw the East Atchison Wolves leave with a 3-0 win.

Game scores were 25-7, 25-7 and 25-15.

Brianne Johnson led Essex’s attack with four kills. Olivia Baker added three winners and Brooke Burns finished with two to go with eight assists. Chloe Edie added three assists.

Baker picked up two blocks at the net, while Tori Burns led the back row with 13 digs. Johnson and Alex King added two digs each.

The Trojanettes were just 81% for the night from the service line with two aces.

Essex fell to 3-17 on the season and will spend its Saturday in the south central part of the state at the Wayne Tournament.

Essex volleyball earns road win

Essex volleyball earns road win

The Essex Trojanettes earned their third volleyball win of the season with a road sweep of Iowa School for the Deaf Tuesday, Oct. 4.

