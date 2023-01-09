East Atchison sweeps Essex basketball

The Essex girls and boys basketball teams suffered home losses to East Atchison Thursday, Jan. 5.

The Trojanettes fell 59-34, while the Trojans suffered a 75-35 defeat.

In the boys game, the Wolves jumped out to a 27-16 after the first quarter and rolled from there, leading 45-22 at halftime and 62-26 after three quarters.

Qwintyn Vanatta had a double-double to lead the Trojans, scoring 15 points and collecting 14 rebounds. He also blocked three shots. Jacob Robinette added 10 points and four rebounds, while Tony Racine scored five points and recorded 12 rebounds for Essex.

Kaden Buick had three points and Caden Robinette finished with two to go with seven rebounds to round out Essex’s scoring. Kaden Peeler added three rebounds for an Essex team that fell to 2-7 on the season.

The first three quarters of the girls game were all very similar as East Atchison won each by about 10 points, leading 18-9 after the first quarter, 33-16 at halftime and 50-22 going into the final eight minutes.

Brooke Burns led Essex’s offensive effort with 12 points. She added three steals. Brianne Johnson and Cindy Swain scored eight points each for the Trojanettes. Johnson finished with six rebounds and Swain recorded five steals and three rebounds.

Olivia Baker contributed four points while collecting 10 rebounds and stealing the ball three times for Essex. Addy Resh finished with two points and four rebounds. Mariska Kirchert finished with four rebounds and Kylie Valdez recorded three as the Trojanettes saw their record drop to 2-6 on the season.

Both Essex teams are home again Friday for a Corner Conference game against Griswold.