The Sidney baseball team dropped a 7-4 decision at East Mills Monday, June 12, while Sidney softball lost 14-6 to the Wolverines.

The Cowboys scored two runs in the first and two more in the third to lead 4-1, but East Mills answered with a four-run third to take the lead for good.

The Wolverines added single runs in the fifth and sixth innings for the final margin.

Seth Ettleman and Michael Hensley produced hits and a run each for Sidney in the first inning. Hensley scored again after walking in the third inning. Kolt Payne singled and Nik Peters drove in both with a double.

East Mills pitcher Ryan Sayers struck out eight and set the Cowboys down in order in each of the last four innings.

Hensley started on the mound for Sidney and pitched 4 2/3 innings, striking out three and giving up six runs, three earned. Ettleman pitched the last 1 1/3 innings. He struck out three.

The Cowboys dropped to 3-8 on the season, 3-3 in the Corner Conference.

Sidney softball got the offense going, but couldn’t keep up with the Wolverines.

Fallon Sheldon doubled as part of a three-hit game to lead the Cowgirls. Emily Hutt, Gabi Jacobs and Sadie Thompson added two hits each in the game.

Kylie Barrett and Miah Urban combined for seven hits for East Mills.

The Cowgirls fell to 0-9 on the season, 0-5 in conference play.

Both Sidney teams return to the field for separate non-conference games Wednesday. The Cowboys host Lenox, while the Cowgirls travel to Shenandoah.