East Mills downs Trojanette volleyball in opening round of Corner Tourney

Tori Burns, Essex

Esesex junior Tori Burns (white shirt) leaps to make a pass during Essex's home loss to Heartland Christian Monday, Sept. 19. Senior Chloe Edie waits for the next play.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

The Essex Trojanettes dropped a 3-0 decision at East Mills Monday, Sept. 26, in the first round of the Corner Conference Volleyball Tournament.

Game scores were 25-5, 25-8 and 25-10.

Essex’s tournament isn’t over, however. The Trojanettes will play Griswold Tuesday in Sidney in a consolation match. The Tigers lost 3-2 to Fremont-Mills Monday in a quarterfinal. The two semifinal matches will follow the Essex/Griswold match.

Cindy Swain put away seven winners to lead the Trojanettes. Brianne Johnson and Brooke Burns added two kills each, with Burns also finishing with seven assists. Chloe Edie added three assists.

Edie also led the Trojanettes with seven digs. Johnson and Tori Burns added five each.

Essex missed just one serve on the evening, but didn’t have any aces.

The Trojanettes fell to 2-15 on the season.

